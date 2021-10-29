Latest News Update: FDA Approves Pfizers Covid Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old





Personal Consumption Expenditure: The PCE index is the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, and will closely follow up-to-date data ahead of the November 3 central bank policy meeting. Excluding volatile factors such as energy and food, the core PCE index is expected to rise 0.2% in September following a 0.3% increase in August, according to a Refinitiv survey of economists. This will boost the year-over-year growth rate to 3.7%.

Big Oil: Investors will watch how well ExxonMobil and Chevron, both of which reported earnings before the Wall Street open, performed well in recent seven-year highs. According to Refinitiv, Exxon is expected to report net income of more than $6.5 billion, a level it has not reached since 2016. Chevron’s net income is expected to exceed $4.2 billion, which is also the highest in several years.

US Earnings: Newell Brands, a company that makes Sharpie marker pens and Sunbeam devices, reports previously, as did Colgate-Palmolive. They will join a growing list of companies highlighting the strength of consumer demand and the impact of supply chain disruptions. Royal Caribbean Cruises is expected to see a surge in revenue in the third quarter when it was able to resume sailing in the US after a long hiatus during the pandemic.

Consumer Sentiment: The University of Michigan’s figure for consumer sentiment for October is expected to remain at 71.4, unchanged from the preliminary figure for October. Consumer sentiment is thought to have weakened purchasing power due to rising inflation in recent weeks and months, but some economists believe that historically high savings rates may still encourage spending.

Mexico GDP: Mexico’s economic growth is expected to increase by 6% on an annualized basis over the three months to the September quarter, moderated from 19.6% three months earlier.

Colombia Rates: The Central Bank of Colombia is expected to be part of a Latin American economic group that is raising rates to curb inflation by increasing its base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.25%. At the end of September, the Banco de la República board announced its first rate hike since 2016.

This post has been edited to reflect that consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan is an update to preliminary readings.

