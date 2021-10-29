Biden heads to crucial climate talks as suspicious allies question whether the United States will measure up | Cop26





With no major climate legislation firmly in hand and international allies still angry after four murderous years of Donald Trump, Joe Biden faces a major challenge to reaffirm American credibility as he heads to talks key UN issues on the climate in Scotland.

The US president, who has pledged to tackle a climate crisis he has described as an existential threat to civilization, will be greeted at the Cop26 talks with a sense of relief at the decisions of his predecessor, who withdrew his country of the Parisian capital. climate deal and ridiculed climate science like bullshit.

But Biden, who left for Europe on Thursday and arrived in Rome on Friday morning for a G20 summit, will travel to Glasgow with his national climate agenda slashed by a recalcitrant Congress and a deluge of criticism from climate activists who claim the actions de Bidens still have to match his words.

This disconnect disturbed delegates keen to see a reliable American partner emerge from the Trump era, amid increasingly dire warnings from scientists that irreversible heat waves, flooding, crop failures and other effects are blocked by the slow response of governments to global warming.

The United States is still the world’s largest economy, other countries are paying attention, and we’ve never had a president so committed to climate action, said Alice Hill, climate advisor to Barack Obama. But there is skepticism expressed by other countries. They have seen our dramatic switch from Obama to Trump and the worry is that we will switch again. A lack of consistency is the problem.

Laurence Tubiana, a French diplomat who was one of the main architects of the Paris Agreement, said Biden had put climate at the top of his agenda and that US diplomacy had helped advance countries like Saudi Arabia, South Africa and India.

But she added that the United States had a historic problem with climate credibility and that other leaders were concerned about their domestic political dysfunction and long-term engagement.

We are concerned because this has happened before and could happen again, she said. The United States is the world’s largest historical emitter and has never passed meaningful climate law. [Biden] has a long way to go to make up for Trump’s lost years.

In a display of American soft power, Biden brings a dozen members of his cabinet to Glasgow, where delegates from nearly 200 countries will vie for a deal to avoid disastrous global warming of 1.5C, a key goal of the Paris agreement. But perhaps the most consistent figure in the American effort, rivaling the president himself, remains at home West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Manchin, a centrist Democrat, looms large in the talks after derailing the centerpiece of a landmark reconciliation bill that would cut U.S. emissions. The White House still hopes that the bill, which would be the first major climate law ever passed in the United States, will help convince other leaders to also step up their efforts in Glasgow to prevent climate degradation.

Cop26 delegates became fully aware of how Biden needs the vote of Manchin, who has close ties to the fossil fuel industry, to embrace his agenda and help determine the future livability of places far from the home state of West Virginia Senators.

Bangladeshis probably know more about US politics than the average American, people know Joe Manchin, said Saleemul Haq, director of the Bangladesh-based International Center for Climate Change and Development, which faces impending devastation. floods. Joe Manchin is in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry and trying to cut anything the coal lobby doesn’t want.

Bidens’ agenda is stuck in Congress with his own senators and he has delivered nothing close to what the United States should deliver. It’s just words. His actions are woefully inadequate.

An airboat flies over Florida’s Everglades National Park. Campaigners say Biden hasn’t done enough on the climate crisis. Photograph: Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

Biden admitted that the prestige of the United States was at stake on the reconciliation bill, according to Democrats who met with the president, but publicly he remained optimistic. When John Kerry, Bidens’ special climate envoy, said failing to put the legislation in place would be like President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, Biden gently chided him, saying Kerry had indulged in hyperbole.

Every day of this administration, we have advanced a whole-of-government approach that prepares us to enter this climate conference with incredible momentum, an administration official said.

The White House highlighted the return of the Paris accords, the resurrection of several environmental rules removed by Trump and what it calls the biggest climate change effort in American history with the reconciliation bill. , which is expected to further channel hundreds of billions of dollars in support for solar and wind power and electric vehicles.

Progressives argue, however, that the Biden administration has done little to curb the fossil fuel industry, including allowing the continuation of two controversial oil projects, the Dakota Access pipeline and the Line 3 pipeline. a week after the end of Cop26, the administration will auction 80 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas drilling, an area larger than the UK.

The president is doing so many things, but he just isn’t doing all he can to deliver climate justice and save lives and we need him now, said Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat MP who visited the construction site for Line 3 in Minnesota. .

Protests have erupted outside the White House over the record, with several young climate activists currently mounting a hunger strike to demand that Biden do more.

President Biden started off strong by joining the Paris Agreement, but the past few months have been frustrating as things have slowed down, said Jade Begay, a climate activist who sits on a White House advisory board . Joe Manchin is holding our survival on planet Earth hostage for his own political career and people really wonder if Biden will keep his promises.

Why the world is getting hotter and how you can help explainer video

The United States has also refused to set an end date for the coal sector, unlike countries like the United Kingdom and Germany. The stance flies in the face of a key UK government goal as host of Cop26, with Alok Sharma, the conference chair, promising the talks will help turn coal into history.

Asked by the Guardian about the US position on coal, Sharma said progress on the issue has been slow so far, but we want to see what will be possible at the Glasgow summit. I welcome the fact that we now have an administration in the United States that focuses on climate action and supporting the international effort, he said.

Sharma added: Ultimately it is up to world leaders to deliver. It is the world leaders who signed the Paris agreement and if I can put it that way, it is up to them to deliver collectively to the Cop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/29/joe-biden-glasgow-cop-26-summit-climate-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos