‘Girls Night In’: UK bars and clubs shut down in solidarity with anti-Spike boycott





Several pubs and nightclubs in the UK said Wednesday night they were closed to “solidarity” with national protests against young women’s club members taking drugs as a prelude to sexual assault attempts.

The closure coincides with an overnight boycott of concert venues in more than 30 towns and cities, and has been called for in response to a growing number of worrying reports of women drinking alcohol or taking drugs with syringes.

The national movement “Girls Night In” began in recent weeks following police reports of girls injecting needles while going out at night.

Reports have been recorded in Nottinghamshire, West Yorkshire, Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow.

The movement hopes to prove that women “deserve to have fun at night” and to denounce the fear and anxiety that women experience about the possibility of getting addicted to drugs.

‘It Happens Here’, a campaign group against sexual violence at Oxford University, is joining the national movement to address the problem.

The group’s co-chairs, Tasha Lovel and Timea Iiffe, urged people of all genders to boycott Oxford clubs and to do more to avoid spikes in nightlife venues.

“We’ve seen a phenomenal increase in reported and anecdotal evidence of spiking, including by injection,” Iliffe told Euronews. “This is a new and incredibly disturbing method.”

An anti-sexual violence campaign group representing survivors and their allies also wrote an open letter to bars and clubs in Oxford urging them to take further action to address the issue.

“Whenever this problem arises, we have a responsibility to try and help resolve it,” the letter said.

‘It Happens Here’ will include what steps will be taken to prevent drinking spikes, particularly in nightlife venues, whether staff will be trained, current policies to support individuals believed to have spiked, and identification of suspected individuals and asked about the blocking policy. stabbing others.

Tasha Lovel went on to say, “So far we’ve had very limited responses from police and colleges. “Some colleges even say ‘don’t be spiked’, ignore it without a problem, or continue to completely nullify the experiences of people who have been spiked,” Tasha Lovel continued. A kind of victim-blame gaslighting attitude is being reported that raises their real concerns.”

“The first thing we hope to achieve is to actually build momentum and show clubs, bars, venues, staff and the police that we are taking this seriously. We will fight this issue. I’m not going. To get a spike on what just happened, something you need to watch out for,” Iriff added.

“There are no specific details as to the motive for the spiking, and often law enforcement doesn’t, because it’s a very underreported crime and it’s often too difficult to actually catch the perpetrators,” she said. .

A petition urging the UK government to conduct a thorough search of nightclub doors has garnered over 100,000 signatures per legal requirement, meaning Parliament will discuss the subject.

Watch Tasha Lovel and Timea Iiffe’s interview on ‘It Happens Here’ in the video player above.

