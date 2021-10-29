US hits Iran with sanctions ahead of key nuclear talks meeting





Iran has yet to commit to a date to resume nuclear talks in Vienna, but has indicated it will do so next week with a goal of resuming negotiations in late November. The United States and others have expressed skepticism about Iranian intentions, and Biden is expected to meet with British, French and German leaders in Rome on Saturday to develop a strategy on Iran.

Negotiations in Vienna were halted in June before the Iranian elections which brought hard-core President Ebrahim Raisi to power. The talks, which do not directly involve the United States because President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, have since languished despite stated intentions by Washington and Tehran to return to compliance. the agreement.

Friday’s sanctions block any assets the people targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions, bar Americans from trading with them, and, perhaps more importantly, also subject the foreign people and companies that do business with them to potential sanctions.

The two commanders of the Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted, Brigadier. General Saeed Aghajani and Brigadier. General Abdollah Mehrabi oversees the Guard’s drone activities, including support for unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, proxy attacks on commercial ships, Saudi oil facilities, and U.S. and allied interests across the Middle -East, according to the Treasury.

The proliferation of Iranian drones in the region threatens international peace and stability. Iran and its proxy militants have used drones to attack U.S. forces, our partners and international shipping, the Treasury said in a statement. The Treasury will continue to hold Iran accountable for its irresponsible and violent acts.

The two companies, Kimia Part Sivan Co. and Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Co., as well as the chief executive of the latter, have been sanctioned for providing engines and technical assistance to drone programs, the Treasury said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/29/iran-sanctions-meeting-517645 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos