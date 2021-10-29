Drag Race UK’s River Medway Season 3 Drama





Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ expression on screen. Each episode showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and community alliances.

Next, we’re talking about Drag Race UK’s River Medway and her season 3 ending.

Who else wants to scream and shout after the latest lip sync results? For the first time in Drag Race UK’s history, RuPaul asked not one but two queens to drop off, and so did after the Snatch Game.

This comes after a surprising wave of judging decisions that turned out to be far more divisive than usual. But even then, the rage surrounding this double-elimination is probably the loudest. River Medway and Choriza May were both popular fans who deserved better in the eyes of many (including us here at Digital Spy).

We caught up with River to pick (and mix) her brain at that shock exit to see what she really thinks about RuPaul’s surprise decision.

BBC/World of Wonder/Ray Vermiston

You are one of our absolute favorite players this season. I am very happy to chat with you today.

Thank you. It’s really sweet. So you must have been offended by what you said to me today?

Well, we certainly hoped it would take a few more weeks.

Huh. Winner’s interview.

exactly! So we wanted to start by asking about your wonders on the “expensive” runway last week. Can you tell me more about that costume?

As soon as we get that runway the first thing I think of money and wealth is these red and gold money packets we receive on Chinese New Year or big celebrations. The reds and golds and the decorations are obviously very much from my father’s culture. Because my father is from Singapore.

“Having this culturally savvy look is very important to me.”

So I thought, “This should have a pretty traditional look.” And I’ve always felt quite disconnected from my part, so I’ve never done that in my drag before. I was born and raised in England, and my father moved to England when I was really young. And in many cases, I think there is something that many mixed races have. When I’m around white people, I feel I’m not white enough. And when I’m with Asian people, I don’t feel Asian enough. I don’t get along well with anyone. And I always try to find where I fit.

As I got older, I realized that these aspects could coexist at the same time. I don’t have to be either, as I’m literally a co-existing product. So why can’t I do everything at the same time?

Having this culturally savvy look is very important to me. I was very happy with it, and I spent way too long changing the dresses to look nice and making everything fit. I am so happy to show off a part of my heritage and culture. And in the same episode, I also wore my mother’s clothes.

One from the father and one from the mother. Then, obviously, in episode 1, he showed off his hometown and showed off all of that. So I’m really happy to show off all my parts. Because all these things make me a River Medway and make up my whole being.

This content is from Instagram. You can find the same content in different formats or find more information on our website.

Moving on to last night’s episode and looking back now, what do you think of Snatch Game?

It wasn’t really bad. I think it’s true that some of the others were surprising and fun. Maybe I wasn’t very funny. It wasn’t overdone enough. I wasn’t smart enough. I understand it.

But that’s what it is. To be honest, I’ve always been afraid of Snatch Games. As soon as I sat in that chair, I thought, “This isn’t going to work.” i knew I just felt it. Fine. You can’t excel at everything. And all the best people bomb Snatch Game. It always happens.

What was the overall evaluation of the judges? Do you feel they are fair?

I mean… [pause] It’s a reality TV show at the end of the day. Drag Race is a reality TV show. They have something to tell you. They have something they want to get through. Do you know what I mean? I knew exactly what I signed up for. I know the game. So I can’t be angry. I am not bitter

“To be honest, I’ve always been afraid of the snatch game.”

I am happy with it because it has provided me with this platform. Do you agree? Of course not. But that’s just their opinion. Likewise, I’m sure people won’t agree with me. Likewise, it’s okay if I don’t agree with the judges.

Sometimes it can be double standard, but it will always happen. So I can’t be mad about it. It’s a TV show.

What were your thoughts when Double Elimination was announced?

I was shocked. One of us could have won. They didn’t have to send the two of us home. Again, it’s a TV show. Do you know what I mean? I was shocked for a moment, then I thought. “I know it’s not a drag queen or a single person or a reflection of my talent. It’s not a reflection of Choriza or Choriza’s amazing talent.”

I think everyone knows it’s not a reflection of us. All are just part of the drag race. Fine.

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

The last few episodes had too much drama not only on the runway, but especially when Scarlett Harlett came out of Untucked. We’ve seen you and Scarlett post online about being friends. Can you tell me where you are now as a group and with Scarlett?

So me and Scarlett had a lot of conversations right after the show, and even when the episode aired recently. We had a really, really good conversation.

The thing is, I didn’t really know Scarlett at that point. I think that was part of the problem. When she explained it on the show… I guess she doesn’t want people to connect with her. So she doesn’t connect with people. And it may appear the wrong way. Unfortunately, especially during filming. And it’s just… everyone reacts differently to drag racing and the way it’s shot.

Again, I fully understand why she reacted the way she did. If I had been there and everyone said my name, I would have reacted the same way. But it was too hard. We’ll try to explain to her, “It’s a coincidence that we all said your name.”

“We’ll text each other later. ‘Oh my God, did you see that?'”

Obviously, she wouldn’t think rationally in that situation. Of course not. she is human And we all had a good conversation. We are all doing well. I don’t think there’s a bad bloodline between anyone because I know it’s a drag race, and we really know each other because only we were there and only we experienced it.

I love it when I have all these shady moments. Because it’s like we’ll text each other later. “Oh my God, did you see it?” We’re all great and we’re all scratching our heads about it and we think, “It’s just a TV show.” That is my expression today. It’s just a TV show. It’s just drag. We all love each other. We all wear wigs and love what we do.

Finally, I want to ask you about “BDE”. Especially your verses turned out to be very special not only for the show, but also for your personal tour. Can you tell me more about that part of the song and how it came about?

Before going on the air, ‘If you do verse 1 in a girl group, your mother is in. I thought it should be 100%. I wrote part of that verse before I started. Because you know it will come up. So because you want to think about this before you come in…

BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Then when we started writing them I started writing the more general Drag Race phrases. I think a lot of girls fall for it. Because I thought, “Oh, I don’t want to make it too deep, because it’s a Drag race.” He continued, “You know what? If I want to write these lyrics, I have to write them. I don’t want to just write, ‘I’m ferocious, give me the crown’.”

So it was really important to me. And obviously, we all ended up writing some pretty good verses in our group. I almost wrote a very general phrase, but I’m really glad I didn’t. Because that’s the music that captivates you like Adele. Her music is “Oh my God, real people tell the truth.” And that’s what I did.

Also, I think I did the whole show with all the chats and everything I had anyway. I’m just telling my truth. I don’t want people to see this drag queen. I want everyone to see a real person, and I want it to be delivered to the screen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 3 is currently streaming on BBC Three in the UK (via iPlayer) and WOW Presents Plus in the US.

