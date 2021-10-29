Former US soldier returns to Afghanistan, rescues Christians from Taliban





A former US soldier said he brought at least 30 people at risk, including Christians, from Afghanistan across Pakistan’s closed border and was flogged by the Taliban for his efforts.

The Afghan native traveled to Pakistan about a month ago and entered Afghanistan illegally to save his family. Relatives have been in hiding around Kabul after the Taliban took power, fearing they would be killed for their family ties to an army master sergeant as well as for their own past work against the extremist group.

“They are telling the news that there are no American soldiers in Afghanistan,” the former staff sergeant told Fox News. “But I’m here, and I’ll help as long as it takes.”

“I am a proud American soldier,” added the Afghanistan war veteran, who was released after suffering traumatic brain injuries. “I took the oath, and I will never forget that oath.”

THE PENTAGON CONFIRMS NEARLY 450 AMERICANS TRAPS IN AFGHANISTAN

Fox News has granted the veteran and his family anonymity to protect them from the Taliban.

An American soldier from Afghanistan returned to Afghanistan in an attempt to save his family from the Taliban.

Since returning to Afghanistan, the former soldier said he had saved Catholics and other Christians, as well as Hazara minorities, all of whom are targets of the Taliban.

“It feels good to get them out, to save them from the Taliban,” the former staff sergeant told Fox News.

He said he helped a family of 10 Afghan Christians escape.

He also helped a couple recently converted to Catholicism and “in danger because of their religion,” the veteran told Fox News. “Everyone in their neighborhood knew about it, and they started picking on them.”

He said he and some Afghan nomads helped them cross the Pakistani border illegally. The couple eventually fled to a third country.

“Coming back from this area, I was grabbed by the Taliban, and they whipped me on the back,” the former staff sergeant told Fox News. “I think it was only seven times, but if they had known that I had just helped a Catholic family out, it would have been worse. Much worse.”

LOOK AT HIS FULL STORY:

Meanwhile, the Taliban visited one of his family’s safe homes, forcing the family to flee through a backdoor. His journalist niece was injured in the escape.

“I had no choice but to come here myself after learning that there was once again an ambush on my family’s house,” said the former staff sergeant. at Fox News. “I still haven’t heard from our government regarding any kind of aid.”

“I asked for help from the US government,” the veteran told Fox News. “I haven’t received any.”

But bringing his family from the Kabul area to Pakistan was unrealistic, the veteran said, noting that the family of six would have to go through around 30 Taliban checkpoints.

After his interview with Fox News, the veteran said he managed to help his family escape, but not to Pakistan. He also said they had 28 days to get passage out of the country they were in, otherwise they would be sent back to Afghanistan and into the hands of the Taliban.

Fox News does not reveal the family’s method of escape or where they live to protect them from possible harm.

The fear of that day is still there

The Staff Sergeant arrived in the United States from Afghanistan as a teenage refugee a few days before September 11. He joined the military a few years later after meeting a recruiter and was sent back to Afghanistan to fight in the war.

But his enlistment puts his family in danger. Shortly after the staff sergeant’s deployment, the Taliban fired on his family’s home, then set fire to and destroyed half of it, the veteran said.

The Taliban torched an Afghan’s family home shortly after he joined the US military.

Years later, they beat her sister, an Afghan government worker, in front of her house. The veteran’s brother came to help, but the Taliban turned their attack on him.

He always walks with a limp.

And after the Taliban captured Kabul, fighters led a neighbor into the home of the veterans’ family while the family was in hiding and seized photos of them, including one in a uniform.

The family stayed in safe houses for over a month. For a while, the veteran’s niece, who openly criticized the Taliban before they took control of Afghanistan, changed locations every night after extremists took her out of her newsroom as the threat of a weapon shortly after taking Kabul.

LINDSEY GRAHAM DRAINS JOE BIDEN TO BE MOST INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT AS AFGHANISTAN CRISIS CONTINUES

“If they find me, they will kill me,” the reporter previously told Fox News.

An Afghan journalist who says the Taliban will kill her if she is found. She was recently injured as she fled her safe home after the Taliban arrived.

The staff sergeant said his friends who were guarding his family saw two Taliban fighters outside the safe house they were hiding in. The family were quickly evacuated from behind, but the veteran’s niece was injured in the rush.

“The wound has healed, but the fear from that day is still there,” said the former Staff Sgt, noting that she had bruises on her chest and what appeared to be a broken thumb.

The family faced increasing challenges as their time in hiding continued.

“My niece is extremely ill,” the veteran told Fox News. “We brought five different doctors to see her. She is receiving various types of injections and medications, but she is not getting better.”

“She’s depressed. She’s scared,” he added. “About a week ago she started to stutter, so we called another doctor to come see her.”

“She’s in really bad shape right now,” the veteran said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And, like many others in Afghanistan, the family was short of provisions.

“And on top of that, they lack water and food,” the veteran told Fox News. “Even the children have almost nothing to eat at this point.”

“My friends who watch and protect her are also lacking food,” added the former Staff Sgt. “Anything they can find they give to my family.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/former-us-soldier-returns-afghanistan-rescues-christians-taliban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos