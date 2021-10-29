Britain’s confidence in Brexit debate warns French president





Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron warned Boris Johnson on Friday that Britain’s international reputation is on trial in the Brexit dispute over fishing rights and Northern Ireland.

The French president told the Financial Times that the problem was a “test of credibility” for British Prime Minister Johnson and his government. Macron said he was confident of the “goodwill” on the British side, but warned that other countries were watching closely.

“Make no mistake. Not only for Europeans, but for all partners. Because it’s not a great sign of your credibility to spend years negotiating a treaty, and then after a few months to do something contrary to what was decided in terms of what is best for you,” he said.

The French president’s remarks come after British ministers have warned of retaliation if cross-channel cargoes are disrupted by tough border checks threatened by Paris over a dispute over fishing licenses since Tuesday. The UK and the EU are also struggling to settle a dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which addresses post-Brexit trade on the island of Ireland.

Tensions over fishing rights are escalating after Britain refused to grant permits to some small French vessels to fish in British waters under the Brexit deal. Paris announced on Wednesday that it would tighten customs and sanitary controls on cargo, implement stringent inspections of trucks to and from France, and ban trawlers from landing in French ports if the dispute is not resolved.

A British trawler that French authorities said was operating without a license was taken to the port of Le Havre on Thursday. Another vessel was fined. The British Foreign Office summoned the French ambassador to London to discuss the situation with Wendy Morton on Friday afternoon.

A British scallop trawler, Cornelis Gert Jan, is moored in the port of Le Havre after being detained by French authorities. © Yoan Valet/EPA/Shutterstock

“There was no provocation or tension over the fishing rights,” Macron told the FT, adding, “We must respect each other and respect the words given.”

President Trump said the post-Brexit controversy “has never caused a pointless debate.” But he said the fisheries issue is “important” for France and Britain. “We are talking about civic life.”

Prime Minister Johnson was “embarrassed” by the French threat and added that “we will do whatever is necessary to ensure the interests of the UK”. The prime minister said it would be “surprising” if Paris did not rule out the revocation of fishing licenses for ships in British territorial waters, even though Paris tried to disrupt inter-waterway trade.

London officials fear the dispute could escalate into an all-out trade war with France if post-Brexit overhauls in Calais further disrupt supply chains.

One British diplomat said: “I am concerned that London will not take seriously the French threat to block the flow of cargo and put pressure on the British with empty shelves.” Another added: “I’m not surprised by France’s actions because we’re playing hard.”

The UK is already facing trade disruptions due to its decision to leave the EU. The Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK’s budget watchdog, predicted this week that Brexit would cut UK long-term productivity by 4% compared to remaining in the EU. It also predicts that total UK imports and exports will “eventually” fall 15% from what it would have been if the UK remained in the EU.

Britain’s Brexit Minister Sir David Frost met with European Commission Vice-Chairman Maros Sefcovic on Friday to discuss changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol. However, there were little signs of progress, a spokesman for the committee said, saying “it is now essential to find common ground between the respective positions of the EU and the UK”.

When asked what France would do if Britain followed Frost’s proposal that Britain could unilaterally suspend parts of the Protocol using a mechanism known as Article 16, Macron declined to comment directly.

“We can’t play with this. It’s too dangerous,” he said of Northern Ireland. “Too many dead people.”

Prime Minister Johnson and Macron will not attend the G20 summit in Rome this weekend and will speak to resolve the dispute.

Additional report by Laura Hughes

