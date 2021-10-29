French Fishing Line Live: Latest Update Frost Says Britain Should Join Constructive Conversation





George Eustice denounces France’s ‘unjustified’ threat in fishing rights dispute

Lord Frost was advised by the Vice-Chairman of the European Commission that Britain should work constructively with France in an ongoing dispute over fishing licenses.

After a prearranged meeting to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol, EU spokesperson Maros Sefcovic said that all French vessels eligible to be licensed by Britain’s Brexit Minister using tete-a-tete should be licensed.

A British government spokeswoman said Sir Frost had warned that France would violate the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) if sanctions were put in place next week to disrupt British fishing vessels and if ministers began a dispute resolution process. As a result.

It comes after the captain of a British scallop trawler still detained in France was summoned to appear in court on 11 August next year. A deputy prosecutor in Le Havre, where the boat is moored, said the captain was charged with operating in French territorial waters without a valid permit.

However, Scottish seafood conglomerate Macduff Shellfish, which owns the vessel, said all activities were entirely legal.

Follow the live coverage below.

Key Points Shows the latest update 1635490029

Good morning. Welcome to the Independents Rowling UK Political Report. Stay tuned for the latest results of the fishing rights dispute between France and the UK.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 07:47

1635490219FCDO summons French ambassador for talks on fishing line

In the post-Brexit escalation of heated disputes between countries over fishing licenses, the Boris Johnson government has summoned the French ambassador for the seizure of British fishing boats.

Foreign Secretary Wendy Morton was instructed to demand that French Ambassador Catherine Colona attend the meeting after Brexit Secretary David Frost convened a crisis meeting with senior cabinet colleagues on Thursday, Adam Forrest reported.

France has detained a British scallop trawler in coastal waters, threatened to hit Britain next week, and one of its ministers, Emmanuel Macrons, has promised to speak the language of force.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the British ambassador would appear to the Foreign Office on Friday to explain a disappointing and disproportionate threat to Britain and the Channel Islands.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 07:50

1635490857 Eustice condemns the French unwarranted threat and calls for its removal.

George Eustice accused France of making unacceptable and unjustified threats to Britain.

The environment minister, who appeared on Sky News this morning, stressed that hundreds of French ships have been licensed to fish in British waters and that the two countries are not at war.

But he urged France to take steps to calm the situation by removing the threat of port closures and difficulties at the border.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 08:00

The 1635490982UK has the ability to respond in a proportional manner. Eustice

Now, George Eustice warned France that the two could play in the game, warning that Britain could retaliate if they threatened the fishing rod.

He said Sky News foreign minister Liz Truss would challenge the French ambassador on what to do next in operation.

We said they don’t know what they’re going to do, and they probably won’t introduce these measures until as early as Tuesday. So we’ll see what they do, Eustice added.

But if they bring this into place well, two people can play in that game and we have the ability to react in a proportional way.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 08:03

1635491092 Ministers warned that two French men could play the game on a fishing line.

Following my last post, political journalist Ashley Cowburn detailed George Eustices’ remarks on Sky News.

The environment minister has suggested that Britain will retaliate if France tightens sanctions on fishing rights after Brexit, the cabinet minister warned.

However, Eustice insisted that Britain did nothing wrong and wanted to settle the matter hours after Liz Truss summoned the French foreign ambassador for the seizure of a British fishing boat.

French ministers have also warned that if the issue is not resolved by 2 November, it will block British ships at some French ports, increase inspections of ships to and from France and threaten power supplies to the Channel Islands.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 08:04

1635491364 France charged with using provocative language

Let’s join George Eustice for now as he accuses France of using inflammatory language and does not rule out blocking French ships landing their catch in England in retaliation.

When European Minister Frances Clement Beaune questioned the claim that the only language the UK understands is the language of coercion, Justice told the BBC breakfast that using such a language was the wrong way to go.

We’ll see what they do on Tuesday, but we have the right to respond proportionately, repeated after appearing on Sky News. We are always open to strengthening enforcement of French ships, and allowing more ships to board whatever French ships do to our ships. There are other management requirements that may be required of the vessel.

When asked if Britain could block French ships landing their catch in Britain, he said:

If the French obviously continue this, we will respond accordingly.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 08:09

1635492519Eustice: UK issues 750 French boats with fishing licenses

George Eustice refuted claims that the British government had blocked fishing licenses after a French MP said so on the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

When asked for the exact number, Mr. Eustice adamantly stated that the UK had issued more than 1,000 EU boats, 750 of which had accurate documentation of being French.

When given the opportunity to speak, French businessman and La Rpublique En March politician Bruno Bonnell laughed when asked about the threat his country poses to Britain.

I said I liked the idea that France was a threat.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 08:28

1635492998Watch: WikiLeaks editor recounts court break at Assange hearing

WikiLeaks editor speaks as court break at Assange appeal hearing

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 08:36

1635493719 Macron’s re-election could be a factor in the line, Eustice said.

Now, the last word from the Minister of Environment.

George Eustice suggested to French President Emmanuel Macron that a difficult re-election challenge could be a factor in the fishing industry.

Bruno Bonnell, a member of the French Parliament with a political party with Macron, said the lawsuit stemmed from a lack of licenses for Frances trawlers. But on the BBC Radio 4s Today program, Mr Eustice said: [isnt] truth.

The cabinet minister was told that Macron was facing difficult elections due to the popularity of the far-right candidate of the ruling National Party, Marine Le Pen.

I do not know. Eustice replied. But obviously elections are coming up in France. That could be a factor in this.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 08:48

1635494424MP warns the UK will not reach net zero unless Parliament renovates its homes.

Cop26 update now. Lawmakers have warned that the Boris Johnson government will struggle to reach its net zero target unless local councils get involved in making homes more energy efficient.

Ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK ministers have put forward a proposal to encourage green home improvement as part of a broader plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

But House Council MPs said the government strategy lacked adequate funding for local authorities to help make UK homes more energy efficient.

Sam Hancock29 October 2021 09:00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-fishing-row-france-trawler-b1947591.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos