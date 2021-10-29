US successfully tests hypersonic booster engine in Utah





WASHINGTON, Oct. 29 (Reuters) – The Pentagon on Thursday successfully tested a booster rocket motor designed to propel a launcher carrying a hypersonic weapon into the air, the Navy said.

The United States and its global rivals have stepped up efforts to build hypersonic weapons – the next generation of weapons that rob adversaries of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms. Defense contractors hope to capitalize as they manufacture weapons and develop new detection and defeat mechanisms.

This week, the top US military officer confirmed a test of Chinese hypersonic weapons that military experts say appears to show Beijing’s pursuit of an Earth-orbiting system designed to evade missile defenses American. Read more

“We are on schedule for the next full joint hypersonic missile flight test,” said Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe Jr, director of strategic systems programs for the Navy and chief designer of the program. This flight test, of the combined rocket and hypersonic weapon, is expected to take place before the fall of 2022.

Last week in Kodiak, Alaska, the United States failed a hypersonic weapon test when the booster failed. Read more

The US military services will use the common hypersonic missile as a basis for developing individual weapon systems and launchers suitable for launch from sea or land.

The common hypersonic missile will include the first stage powder rocket motor as part of a new missile thruster combined with the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB).

This static fire test marked the first time that the first-stage powder rocket engine included a thrust vector control system, the Navy said. Thrust vector control systems allow rocket engines to be maneuverable in flight.

The US Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducted two pre-tests of the solid rocket motor used in the development of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) offensive hypersonic strike capability (CPS) and the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon ( LRHW) of the Army.

Gunmakers Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) all touted their hypersonic weapons programs topped their quarterly earnings calls this week as the world’s attention has shifted to the new arms race for an emerging class of weapons.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-successfully-tests-hypersonic-booster-motor-utah-2021-10-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos