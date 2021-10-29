Entry of COVID-19 international travelers to the United States requires vaccination starting November 8





Starting at 12:01 a.m. ET on November 8, 2021, the country-specific 14-day COVID-19 travel restrictions in the United States that have been so inconvenient and disruptive to individuals and businesses will be removed. Instead, the country’s protection from COVID-19 will focus on vaccine status.

President Joe Bidens A proclamation on advancing the safe resumption of global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic provides that on November 8, 2021, air entry of non-immigrants (not US citizens , immigrants or green card holders) who are not fully vaccinated will be suspended, with certain exceptions and conditions. The proclamation will not apply to passengers already on planes at 12:01 a.m. ET on Nov. 8 and makes it clear that the new restrictions will not affect visa issuance. An exception concerns persons whose entry is in the national interest. The National Interest Exceptions (NEIs), it seems, will always be on the list of those who are not fully vaccinated (although they must be vaccinated within 60 days of entering the country, unless they are entitled to an exemption).

The list of non-immigrants excluded from the full vaccination requirement includes:

Airline crew members (or sea crew members) whose operators adhere to all CDC guidelines;

People with a certain diplomatic-type visa status;

People whose age makes vaccination inappropriate;

People involved in certain clinical trials;

People for whom vaccination is medically contraindicated;

People who have received emergency or humanitarian exceptions from the CDC;

Individuals (except those seeking to enter Status B) seeking to enter from countries where vaccination against COVID-19 is limited, including countries with less than 10% of their total population fully vaccinated or otherwise determined by CDC;

Members of the United States Armed Forces, their spouses and children; and

Any non-citizen or group of non-citizens whose entry would be in the national interest as determined by the Secretaries of State, Transport, Internal Security or their representatives.

When a person qualifies for entry on the basis of at least one exemption, he must always:

Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure;

Wear a face mask throughout their trip;

Organize COVID-19 tests after arrival before arrival;

Provide proof of arrangements for self-quarantine or self-isolation on arrival; and

Agree to be vaccinated within 60 days of arrival if medically appropriate, unless the stay is deemed sufficiently short, the person is participating in certain clinical trials, the person has already received an authorized COVID-19 vaccine in his country, or the CDC determines that vaccination is not warranted.

The proclamation directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services, through the Director of the CDC, to implement the proclamation and define all requirements, including, but not limited to, what constitutes a vaccination complete, how individuals must demonstrate compliance with all applicable CDC recommendations. , and which countries will be on the list of places where vaccination is restricted.

