Which countries have banned UK travellers?





In mid-October, Morocco banned visitors to the UK and all flights between the two countries were canceled until further notice, hampering many families’ semi-annual plans. The cause of the anxiety is the news that the UK is reporting around 40,000 new coronavirus infections per day.

Booking your current trip is a non-risk effort and a reminder that rules can change in a short time. Despite rising immunization rates worldwide and with many people’s lives returning to some degree, the global travel situation remains unpredictable.

Main photo: Man in Gelava in Chefchaouen, Morocco (Getty Images)

Where is British travel banned?

These are countries that currently ban non-essential travel in the UK or impose strict restrictions that make travel too difficult to consider. Remember that things are always in flux, and always check the current situation on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs site when making travel plans.

Africa Benin Eritrea (some flights allowed, but very limited options) Madagascar Morocco

Americas Argentina Chile (requires a certificate of immunization from the Chilean government and may take up to 30 days) Montserrat (must travel via Antigua) Suriname (border open on 8 November)

Asia, Bhutan, Brunei (requires permission from the Prime Minister’s Office) China (all direct flights banned, entry restricted from third countries) Hong Kong Japan Laos Iran (health certificate or 14-day quarantine required) Kuwait Malaysia Mongolia Myanmar Singapore (Entry is possible, but the rules are complicated Pass, vaccination certificate, travel insurance and test required) Korea (14 days quarantine required if traveler has not successfully applied for quarantine exemption)Taiwan Thailand (border opening on November 1)TurkmenistanVietnam

AustralasiaAustraliaFijinauruNew ZealandPitcairn IslandTonga

EuropeLuxembourg

Arahat (Buddhist saint) statue (Alami) at Manbul Temple in Sha Tin, Hong Kong

Are other countries likely to ban visitors from the UK?

The UK currently has the highest infection rate in Europe, but there is no need to panic, but overall hesitation in starting a travel ban. That said, if you’re planning a trip to a country with a much lower infection rate, it’s wise to be careful. If UK fares continue to rise, the government may decide that there is sufficient risk of closing borders or introducing stricter restrictions on travelers before and after arrival. Currently Spain, Italy, Portugal and Malta have low interest rates and we will keep an eye on what happens in the UK. In the past, Germany was also quick to impose additional restrictions.

Where can I go to get some winter sunshine?

Antigua & Barbuda requires at least one dose of the approved vaccine and shows negative evidence of a PCR test. Antigua is the larger of the two islands, and you have the option to relax on one of the 365 beaches, sail or scuba dive, visit the historic Nelson Shipyard, UNESCO World Heritage Site, or hike as much as you like. You can try the rainforest or local specialties like grilled mahi-mahi fish and goat curry. Barbuda has great swimming and bird watching, making it a great day trip destination.

Greece To enter Greece, you must fill out a passenger search form and present evidence of PCR test negative or double vaccination. Winters here are mild, with temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius. Of the more southern islands, Crete and Corfu are good. Their tourist facilities remain open during the off-season, and tourist facilities on smaller islands tend to close. The temperature may not be right for the beach, but take advantage of the cooler conditions to explore cultural attractions and try the many hiking trails, from the Minoan Palace to the medieval Old Town.

Summers in Oman can be unbearably hot. Winter is an ideal time to visit, with temperatures exceeding 20 degrees. Prior to arrival, you must fill out a pre-registration form confirming double vaccination and negative PCR test results. If you want to soak up the sun, there are top-notch beach resorts here, but there’s so much more. There are great dives and boat trips to see dolphins. souqs to explore in the capital Muscat; ancient fortresses wandering in the mountains; Opportunity to ride a camel or dune buggy across the desert.

You should get a letter showing your Sri Lanka NHS vaccination certificate (vaccination card and digital certificate are not valid) but will be happy to try once all attractions in Sri Lanka are open. This is the place to check out all the elements of the perfect vacation. amazing white sand beach accessible from a laid-back coastal town; A beautiful temple that hosts regular festivals; sightings of abundant wildlife, including elephants and leopards; Forested hills covered with tea plantations and colonial villages. Add some special food and accommodation to it and you can create the trip of your dreams.

South Africa Simply provide paper evidence of a negative PCR test performed 72 hours prior to departure for South Africa. Safari is definitely the biggest drawer here and gives you the opportunity to see the Big Five and lesser-known wildlife in parks across the park. country. Don’t miss the city attractions in South Africa. Cape Town and Johannesburg have fantastic dining and vibrant culture. A comfortable road trip from the former takes you to the wineries inland in the Cape Winelands and coastal explorations along the 190-mile garden route, with the option of a detour to the national park along the route.

Find other places to go on vacation

