U.S. Supreme Court dismisses religious challenge to Maine vaccine mandate





WASHINGTON, Oct. 29 (Reuters) – The United States Supreme Court on Friday dismissed healthcare workers who sought religious exemption from Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the latest vaccination battle to reach judges.

The court, which has a conservative 6-3 majority, rejected a claim made by nine anonymous plaintiffs who identified themselves as healthcare workers who object to receiving the shots on religious grounds. The court had previously dismissed challenges to vaccination warrants in New York and Indiana, although those cases did not involve religious objections.

Judges were divided, with three Conservative members saying they would have granted the request.

In Maine, “healthcare workers who have served on the front lines of a pandemic for the past 18 months are now being laid off and their practices closed,” Tory Judge Neil Gorsuch wrote in a dissenting opinion. He was accompanied by Judge Clarence Thomas and Judge Samuel Alito.

The administration of Maine Gov. Janet Mills had demanded that all healthcare workers in the state be fully immunized by early October, but the state said it would not implement it until Friday.

The governor said these workers play a vital role in protecting the health of residents of Maine and that every precaution should be taken to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, especially in light of the presence of the Delta variant. highly transmissible.

Maine removed religious exemptions from mandatory vaccines in 2019 – before the pandemic – due to declining vaccination rates. State voters overwhelmingly rejected a referendum challenging the law last year.

The state has required hospitals and other health facilities to ensure that workers are vaccinated against various diseases since 1989.

The challengers argued that the lack of a religious exemption violated their right to the free exercise of religion under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

A federal judge had previously rejected the exemption offer.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court, which has been receptive to claims over religious rights, has dismissed two previous challenges to COVID-19 vaccine warrants.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor refused in October to block New York City’s requirement to vaccinate teachers and public school employees. Judge Amy Coney Barrett in August rejected an offer from Indiana University students to block the school’s vaccination mandate.

Also on Friday, a New York federal appeals court ruled the state could move forward with its healthcare vaccine mandate, which, like Maine’s, did not allow religious exemptions. . A trial judge had ruled that the state should allow such exemptions. Read more

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Sonya Hepinstall

