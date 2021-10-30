Over 7 million people in the UK get a COVID-19 booster jab.





More than 7 million of the UK’s most vulnerable people have now received a COVID-19 booster jab. The latest figures show today (Friday, October 29, 2021).

The new milestone follows a record week in which over 2 million booster jabs have been administered in the last 7 days alone.

More than half of those over 50 who are eligible for a booster in the UK now accept the offer, ensuring that the protection gained from the first two doses is maintained over the winter.

A total of 7,293,638 people took booster jabs in the UK. 45,651,222 received two doses (79.4%) and 49,882,904 received one dose (86.7%).

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The booster vaccine that saves our lives is protecting millions over the winter, and the fact that over 7 million people now have their third dose is fantastic.

This is a national mission, and with over 2 million bookings in just one week, our booster program is accelerating as more and more people become eligible. Thank you to the wonderful NHS staff and volunteers behind this tremendous effort to build our defenses.

I urge everyone who is eligible to get their boosters as soon as possible. Six months and one week after the second dose, you can now book online or call 911.

Cold weather has traditionally increased virus transmission and will be a challenge for the NHS.

Vaccines provide a high level of protection, but immunity declines over time, especially in the elderly and risk groups, so vulnerable people should get a booster vaccine against COVID-19 this winter to strengthen their defenses and protect themselves. It is important to receive. .

The latest evidence from SAGE shows that protection against symptomatic disease drops from 65% up to 3 months after the second dose to 45% at 6 months after the second dose, and from 90% to 65% with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine . Pfizer/BioNtech Vaccines. Protection against hospitalization drops from 95% to 75% for Oxford/AstraZeneca and from 99% to 90% for Pfizer/BioNTech.

Although the efficacy of vaccines for severe disease is still high, it is important to note that small changes can lead to large changes in hospitalizations (e.g., a change from 95% to 90% of hospitalizations leads to doubling of hospitalizations for vaccinated persons). can do).

Booster programs are designed to compensate for this weakening immunity. Pfizer’s initial results show that a booster dose on a first-line schedule of the same vaccine restores up to 95.6% protection against symptomatic infection.

According to Office for National Statistics data, nearly all (94%) of the population aged 50 to 69 said they would be likely to get a vaccine if given a booster against COVID-19, and more than that rose to 98%. 70.

People will be invited to the COVID-19 booster jab when it is their turn. If you are not contacted within a week after 6 months of the second jab, you can call 911 or make an appointment online.

The flu is another winter virus that can be serious. To give people the best protection during the winter, people who are eligible for the free flu vaccine should come forward and get the shot at their GP clinic or local pharmacy, or when offered by an employer or other health care provider.

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said:

It’s amazing that over 7 million people have been given boosters that protect the most vulnerable this winter.

As the virus spreads more easily from person to person, vaccines are very important during the cold season. So, if you are eligible for a booster jab or have not yet started your first or second dose, you should schedule your vaccine as soon as possible to protect yourself. and the people around you.

Last week, the government launched a nationwide advertising campaign encouraging people to get boosters and flu shots to help protect themselves and their loved ones and reduce the burden on the NHS. This includes billboards, broadcast and community radio and television.

TV commercials calling on people to vaccinate, improve their health and protect themselves were aired this week during prime time, including dramas like The Great British Bake Off, Premier League football matches, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

The first and second COVID-19 vaccine proposals are open to anyone who is eligible. The vaccine is available free of charge at thousands of vaccine centers, GP clinics and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 16 km of an immunization center in the UK, and vaccinations are given in places such as mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

There are now more than 500 booster immunization centers compared to April this year, with 1,697 immunization centers operating in April 2021, and over 2,200 immunization centers operating today.

A vaccine for children aged 12-15 is also available, providing the best protection at schools and over 100 vaccine centers this winter.

Dr Nikki Kanani, Deputy Director of the NHS Vaccine Program, said:

Booster vaccines are our best protection against the virus as we enter winter and seeing the enthusiasm continue to grow as more people qualify as supplements that can save millions of lives are already delivered across the UK. Fantastic.

In just six weeks of initiating the NHS vaccine program, half of those eligible over 50 and nearly two-thirds of eligible people over 80 had already received booster immunizations. Evidence. I had a booster at my local pharmacy and would urge anyone to come and book the most important safeguard as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-seven-million-people-in-the-uk-receive-covid-19-booster-jabs

