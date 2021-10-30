Origin of virus may remain unclear, US intelligence agencies say





WASHINGTON U.S. intelligence agencies are unlikely to be able to draw a firm conclusion on the origin of the new coronavirus without more information from China on the first cases or new scientific findings about the nature of the virus, according to a newly declassified intelligence report released on Friday. .

President Biden in May ordered intelligence agencies of nations to conduct a 90-day investigation into the origins of the pandemic. When the main findings of that review were released in August, they did not provide a single answer and instead reaffirmed the agencies’ long-held position: the theory that the virus happened naturally and the theory that it was accidentally created in a lab were both plausible. .

But Friday’s report reiterated that the evidence to support either conclusion was slim and that U.S. intelligence agencies know far too little about the origin of the virus. The intelligence community has concluded that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon.

Analysts believe that a natural origin and an incident associated with the lab are both plausible hypotheses about how SARS-CoV-2 first infected humans, according to the report. Analysts, however, disagree on what is more likely, or whether an assessment can be made at all.

Four intelligence agencies and the National Intelligence Council consider the theory of natural causes to be more plausible. One agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, supports the theory of laboratory leaks. But none of those agencies have confidently handed the director of national intelligence or the White House a balance sheet, showing the doubt that continues to hover around the issue.

The intelligence community has largely concluded that the virus that causes Covid-19 was not deliberately engineered in a lab. But even this conclusion is only made with low confidence. Certain genetic engineering techniques make changes difficult to identify, especially given the existing knowledge gaps about the diversity of natural coronaviruses.

Certain genetic engineering techniques can make genetically modified viruses indistinguishable from natural viruses, according to academic journal articles, according to the report.

The intelligence report said the Wuhan Institute of Virology had previously made chimeras, or combinations of coronaviruses that do not occur in nature. But this dossier gives little information on whether the virus that causes Covid has been genetically modified, according to the report.

Some Republican lawmakers have seized on this so-called gain-of-office work at the institute, arguing that it strengthens the theory of laboratory leaks. In a House Intelligence Committee hearing this week, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, an Ohio Republican and physician, called for further consideration of the institute’s work on creating chimeras.

In this case, that means ly combining components of two viruses into one with the aim of making it more infectious for the general public, said Wenstrup, who called for more hearings on the origin of the pandemic. . I can’t be sure Covid-19 was from a research-related accident or infection on a sampling trip, but I’m 100% sure there was a massive cover-up.

The National Institutes of Health said the chimera experiments in Wuhan were based on coronaviruses that were not the ancestors of the virus that causes Covid.

There is a broad consensus within the Biden administration that China has not shared all it can about the origins of the outbreak. The intelligence report released on Friday called for more transparency from China and said Beijing should release information on possible intermediate species the virus may have infected before spreading to humans, which ‘he knows about the nature of early human infections and more research data from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

But the report also made it clear that on some issues Chinese officials were initially caught off guard. Critically, US intelligence analysts assessed that Chinese officials were only aware of the existence of the new coronavirus after Covid was detected in the population and was isolated by the institute of Wuhan.

As a result, if the pandemic was from a lab-related incident, they likely weren’t aware in the first few months that such an incident had occurred, according to the report.

The report also suggests that researchers at the Wuhan institute were not aware of the virus before the outbreak began, as they quickly turned to work on Covid as the outbreak worsened. The new report relied heavily on the apparent surprise of Chinese officials and researchers at the Wuhan institutes as the pandemic worsened to support the theory of natural causes.

The wide range of animals susceptible to the virus causing Covid, and the different ways humans in China come into contact with these animals, including trafficking, breeding, sale and rescue, make natural transmission possible.

Although no animal sources have been found, analysts who assess the pandemic to be due to natural causes note that in many previous zoonotic outbreaks, identifying animal sources has taken years and, in some cases, animal sources have not been identified, according to the report. .

On the other hand, the analysts who supported the theory of laboratory leaks also failed to find a smoking weapon. Instead, they pointed out that previous work on coronaviruses at the Wuhan institute was conducted under inadequate biosecurity conditions that could have led to opportunities for an incident associated with the lab.

The report says some of the closest known relatives of the virus that causes Covid have been found in bats in Yunnan province. Researchers bringing samples to Wuhan could provide a plausible link between these habitats and the city.

These analysts note that it is plausible that the researchers unintentionally exposed themselves to the virus without sequencing it during experiments or sampling activities, possibly resulting in an asymptomatic or mild infection, according to the report.

However, scientists estimated that the viruses identified in Yunnan diverged 40 years ago from the ancestors of SARS-CoV-2. Other viruses found in Laos show a much closer similarity in some of their genes, and scientists expect further research to find even more closely related coronaviruses in bats.

Carl Zimmer contributed reporting.

