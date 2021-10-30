Global IT giant CGI creates over 700 jobs in the UK





Canadian IT and consulting firm CGI will create more than 700 new jobs across the UK next year, including 150 in Wales.

As part of its expansion, the global company, which currently employs more than 5,576 people in the UK, of which 1,207 is based in Bridgend and St Asaph in Wales, is investing in new offices in Leeds, Leicester and Liverpool.

Tara McGeehan, President of CGI UK and Australia, said: I am pleased to announce CGI’s commitment to growth in the UK through this continued investment. Our growth is fully aligned with our ambitious net-zero plan and science-based goals, which include a 46% reduction in absolute emissions from operations and travel by 2026.

More related articles

Lord Grimstone, Investment Minister for International Trade and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: These investments in Northern England, Scotland and Wales will help create jobs, boost economic growth and level the UK region and country.

The CGI UK expansion comes after securing a five-year partnership with the Volkswagen Group in the UK to provide managed IT services.

Donna Kelly, Senior Vice President of South & Midlands at CGI, said: We are excited to support them on their digital journey and provide an enhanced user experience for both our employees and customers. Volkswagen Group UK’s approach is very aligned with the CGI values ​​of sustainability and inclusiveness.

Michael Marr, Chief Investment Officer, Volkswagen Group UK said: We are very excited to work with the CGI team here in the UK with the Group IT department of other Volkswagen Group affiliates.

Founded in 1976, CGI is one of the world’s largest independent IT and business consulting services companies, with 78,000 consultants and other professionals worldwide.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-live.co.uk/technology/global-giant-cgi-creating-more-22006288 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos