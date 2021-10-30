Space weather events make it more likely to see the Northern Lights across the UK.





It is more likely than usual to see ‘Northern Lights’ across the UK this weekend as a result of a massive coronal mass ejection from the Sun on Thursday.

Auroras (or northern lights, using their official name) are caused when huge amounts of charged particles explode from the sun and react with the Earth’s magnetic field. When charged particles collide with gas molecules in our planet’s upper atmosphere, the energy they release is considered a stunning visual display of the most commonly green and pink lights in the night sky.

Aurora Forecast Halloween Weekend 20-21 October 2021 Credits: MET OFFICE

The best opportunities to see the Northern Lights in the UK are usually in Scotland and the northernmost parts of England and Northern Ireland. This is because ‘light’ is naturally attracted to stimuli from the northern and southern hemispheres, so the farther north you are from England, the better you can see.

Northern Lights seen from Millom, South Cumbria 16-4-21 Source: KEITH CLARKE

Opportunities to see the aurora this weekend are filtered further south. That means places like Central Wales and the Midlands and parts of East England can see these fascinating visual displays in the night sky.

Conditions for optimal aurora viewing include dark cloudless skies, lack of light pollution in urban areas, and clear visibility towards the northern horizon.

Aurora is expected to peak on Saturday night. Weather conditions in the first half of the night are good and sunny days are expected. So there is a real opportunity to see this optical phenomenon.

~~> More information about the aurora from the Meteorological Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-10-29/space-weather-event-brings-higher-chance-of-seeing-northern-lights-across-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos