10-year Treasury yield falls as bond market volatility continues

The 10-year US Treasury yield slipped in a volatile session on Friday as the bond market remained volatile ahead of the Fed’s meeting next week.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bill yield fell 0.6 basis points to 1.563% in afternoon trading after surpassing 1.6% earlier in the day. The 30-year Treasury bond yield canceled out the initial gains and fell 1.6 basis points to 1.947%. Yields move inversely with prices, and one basis point equals 0.01%.

The bond market has been volatile over the past week as corporate earnings and economic readings have given mixed signals to investors and global central banks have started to chart their separate paths towards policy tightening. The 20-year yield is now higher than the 30-year yield, an unusual phenomenon in the bond market, and short-term yields have skyrocketed in recent days.

The volatility comes as U.S. policymakers are expected to make important announcements next week as the federal government looks to the next phase of the economic recovery.

“The bond market has a big week ahead, or maybe more accurately, a big day. On Wednesday morning, the Treasury will make the repayment announcement and the Fed will follow up in the afternoon with the policy statement. from the FOMC and a press conference by President Powell. Both have important implications for the Treasury supply going forward, ”Jefferies chief economist Aneta Markowska said in a note to clients on Friday.

The 10-year rate rose in Thursday’s session despite disappointing third-quarter economic growth data. The Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product rose 2% in the third quarter from a year earlier, below the 2.8% forecast by economists.

Willem Sels, chief investment officer for global private banking and wealth management at HSBC, said Thursday his team expected the GDP figure to be lower than consensus forecasts.

However, he added that reports of an accumulation of shipments to US ports due to labor and transportation shortages are “a clear indication that growth is being constrained by problems. supply, although demand for most commodities is relatively positive “.

CNBC Pro Stock Selections and Investment Trends:

So Sels believed that the economic slowdown would be temporary and that the fourth quarter GDP figure would be higher.

On the data front, personal income fell 1% in September, more than the 0.4% drop expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Consumer spending rose 0.6%, matching expectations. The basic consumer price index rose 0.2% month over month, as expected, but the year-over-year change was the highest in three decades.

The University of Michigan’s final consumer opinion reading for October is slightly better than expected at 71.7, but remains well below its levels from the start of the year.

– CNBC’s Patti Domm contributed to this report.

