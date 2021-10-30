Prince Albert of Monaco heads to England with his royal twins Jacques and Gabriella.





Recalling his growth under the guidance of his parents, Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace of Monaco, Albert recalls that they took us on an official tour early, but didn’t consider it an official one. kind of serious. Then they will be with us during recess.

Regarding their child, who will turn 7 in December, the royal family says: I think there are a lot of values ​​and positive factors… Obviously at that age, 6 or 7, you can’t take your child anywhere. Too official. You have to slowly bring them into a different ritual than the public figure.

So there is a formal side to this visit, but there is also a personal side where you can find something fun and entertaining. He adds that they’re still at an age where they can discover, and it’s wonderful to have these kinds of memories with them.

On the subject of the COP26 summit, Albert has this to say: We usually discuss environmental issues and point out environmental issues as we proceed.

Princess Charlene stayed in her former homeland, South Africa, for several months after she was unable to return home due to complications from an otolaryngeal infection and recovery from surgery. However, she was visited by her husband and children during her long absence from Monaco. Albert most recently spoke to PEOPLE! He expected his wife to go home before the National Day, November 19.

