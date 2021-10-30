United States reaffirms commitment to Taiwan





The top US diplomat in Taiwan said on Friday that the United States is committed to helping the autonomous island maintain its self-defense as tensions escalate between Taiwan and mainland China.

In her first press conference since taking office in July, the de facto U.S. Ambassador to Taiwan Sandra Oudkirk said the United States continues to have a common and steadfast interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region. She also said the United States was deeply concerned about China’s continued efforts to undermine that stability.

She said: Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid.

US support for Taiwan comes as tensions between China and the island are now at their highest in decades, with Beijing stepping up its military harassment by flying fighter jets into Taiwan.

FILE: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends National Day celebrations outside the Presidential Palace in Taipei on October 10, 2021. Taiwanese President declared on October 27, 2021 that she had “faith” in the United States would defend the island against a Chinese attack.

Since 1979, the United States has adopted a one-China policy, in which it has diplomatically recognized Beijing as the sole Chinese government. This is the reason why there is no official U.S. Embassy in Taiwan. At the same time, the United States has not recognized China’s sovereignty over Taiwan, as Beijing claims, a point Oudkirk reiterated on Friday.

She told reporters that the United States is committed to helping Taiwan in self-defense. It is a commitment that we take very seriously.

Oudkirk declined to comment or provide details of security initiatives when asked about comments made Thursday by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, confirming that a small number of US troops are present in Taiwan for help with training.

She said the United States will continue to advance the Biden administration’s global and regional goals, including countering malicious influence ((China)), recovering from the devastating effects of the pandemic and tackling the threat of change. climate. ”

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

