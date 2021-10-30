250,000 cats have no owners in British urban areas, but there are ways you can help.





There are about 10.8 million pet cats in the UK. However, the number of homeless cats living on the streets of England remains largely unknown until now.

Our new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, sheds some light on the size of this group of vulnerable cats. We estimate that there are 247,429 homeless cats in all urban areas in the UK.

Our figures are based on and extrapolated from data collected from five urban towns and cities in the UK: Beeston, Bradford, Bulwell, Dunstable and Houghton Regis, and Everton. We selected these regions suspected of exhibiting a spectrum of unowned cat densities, including regions of high and low density.

We used information collected as part of Cat Watch, a community project founded by the British cat welfare charity Cats Protection. Cat Watch encouraged residents to initially report sightings of unowned cats during visitation investigations, and then report them directly to the Cat Watch team via apps and social media. The team worked to verify information provided by residents, resulting in 601 unidentified cats sightings.

There are several problems with reporting non-owned cats, such as the fact that owned and non-owned cats can look the same. Thus, the observer misidentifies the owned cat as a non-owned cat and vice versa. It can also be underreported (since not all non-owned cats are necessarily shown) and there can be multiple reports of the same cat. To account for these potential errors, we developed an integrated abundance model that combines information from residents with confirmed sightings identified by community teams.

Found in Everton, Wiggle was treated and brought home. Yvonne Gordon, Cat Care, Courtesy of the Author

In five study areas, we found that two factors were significantly associated with non-owned cats in the community. Areas with greater socioeconomic deprivation and higher population density tended to have more unowned cats. We applied these results to the rest of the UK and cities using official demographic and socioeconomic data. We calculated the average density of unowned cats in urban areas in the UK to be 9.3 cats per square kilometer, which varied from 1.9 to 57.

These figures were then combined to calculate a national estimate of 247,429 unowned city cats. There’s no way the numbers are exactly right, but statistical analysis shows that there is a 95% chance that the true value is between 157,153 and 365,793.

Why are there so many homeless cats?

The link between non-owned cats and socioeconomic deprivation is not at all surprising. Previous studies have recognized that owned and non-owned cats are less likely to be neutered in deprived areas. If cats are not neutered, the population can expand rapidly.

There are a number of factors that may explain the association between increased population density and the increased density of non-owned cats. For example, an area with more people will have more pet cats. This means more cats will be able to give birth accidentally if not neutered, and more cats will be abandoned or lost at home. Also, non-owned cats are limited by resource availability. Where there are more people, there can be more cats. This is because, for example, in areas such as human food waste, cats can access food more easily.

Non-owned cats are more likely to be drawn to areas with easier access to food. Oxana Oliferovskaya/Shutterstock What can we do?

We need ongoing research to improve our understanding of the non-owned cat population. The predictions of our model increase in accuracy as we extend to larger geographic areas. This means that estimates will be more accurate at the national level compared to the street level, where there may be other regional differences in cat populations. More research is needed, especially since the most densely populated areas, such as London, were not at the original study site.

Nevertheless, our study provides useful insights into the size of the non-owned cat population in the UK and how the non-owned cat population may vary across urban landscapes. This information allows cat welfare charities to provide assistance in areas that are most in need.

Sadly, without a caretaker or regular food, water, and shelter, homeless cats in urban areas are at increased risk of exposure to many diseases and environmental hazards. Although figures vary, it is estimated that the life expectancy of non-owned cats is about 65% shorter than that of domestic cats.

Common care practices for non-owned cats include the return of stray cats (cats used to living in a home but lost or abandoned) who are unsuitable for street life. Unsocialized cats (often called feral or community cats) born on the street and unaccustomed to people can be neutered and sent back to the area where there is a guardian who can care for and provide food for the cat. shelter. This is commonly referred to as trap neutron return.

Our findings of the close link between non-owned cats and the human community suggest that successful cat population management in urban areas requires supporting cat owners to microchip their cats to avoid getting lost.

It is also important to support owners in getting their cats neutered before their potential breeding age to prevent unplanned pups. Our early research highlighted how the long-term effectiveness of trap neutering reversion and repatriation programs could be enhanced by working concurrently with the community to encourage neutering.

