Biden tells Frances Macron US has been awkward in Australia sub-deal | Politics News





Biden praising France as a valuable partner, Macron says Frances concerns have been clarified over the lost $ 60 billion submarine contract.

US President Joe Biden, meeting his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Rome, admitted that the United States had been awkward in cutting France off from a deal to sell Australian nuclear submarines earlier this year.

It was the first meeting of US and French leaders as they sought to restore relations following a diplomatic row over the US, UK and Australian security pact concluded in September.

Macron initially spoke in French as Biden listened, saying the meeting was important and that it was essential to look to the future as both countries face new challenges. The two shook hands at the conclusion of Macron’s remarks.

The meeting was held at Villa Bonaparte, the French Embassy at the Vatican in the heart of Rome, and precedes the summit of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders of the largest economies. Biden had met Pope Francis earlier today.

Biden and Macron greeted each other with handshakes and shoulder shakes before they met. Biden did not officially apologize to Macron, but admitted that the United States should not have surprised its oldest ally with the Australia deal.

I think what happened was using an English expression, what we did was awkward, Biden said, adding that the submarine deal was not done with many. please.

I had the impression that France had been informed long before, he added.

US President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a meeting at La Villa Bonaparte in Rome on October 29 ahead of a G20 summit scheduled for this weekend [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

The US-led submarine contract with Australia replaces an earlier French agreement to supply Australia with diesel-powered submarines.

The United States has argued that the move, which would arm the Pacific ally with better nuclear-powered ships, would allow Australia to better contain Chinese encroachment in the region.

Macron said the two allies would develop closer cooperation to prevent a similar misunderstanding from happening again.

We clarified together what we needed to clarify, Macron added when asked by the media whether US-France relations had been mended.

What really matters now is what we will do together in the weeks to come, the months to come, the years to come, he said.

France had accused the United States and Australia of lying about the submarine deal, which cost France around $ 60 billion in lost revenue when Australia canceled its purchase of French submarines.

Meanwhile, the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, welcomed Brigitte Macron for bilateral engagement on Friday afternoon.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden greets France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron as they leave Il Marchese bar after meeting on a visit to Rome for the G20 summit [Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters]

US NSA Jake Sullivan previewed the meeting, saying the two leaders would literally cover the waterfront on issues facing the US-French alliance, including fighting terrorism in the Middle East, China and trade issues. and economic.

We are very pleased with the intensive engagement we have had with France over the past few weeks, Sullivan told reporters traveling with the President.

Macron thanked Biden for the very operational and very concrete decisions in recent weeks to help the French military in the Sahel region in Africa.

France has around 5,100 troops based in Chad and Mali conducting coalition military operations against groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL) in the Sahel.

Macron had announced in July that France planned to end the operation in the Sahel in 2022 and reduce its forces in the region to around 2,500 to 3,000 troops.

The French president was seeking to strengthen American intelligence and military cooperation for French operations in the Sahel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/29/biden-tells-frances-macron-us-was-clumsy-in-aussie-sub-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos