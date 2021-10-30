U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Offer to Restrict Federal Power to Limit Carbon Emissions





WASHINGTON, Oct.29 (Reuters) – The United States Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an offer from states, including the West Virginia coal producer, and industry groups to limit federal power to use the Clean Air Act to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.

The court’s decision to take up the case could complicate efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to issue new, tougher regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The announcement came two days before Biden arrived in Glasgow, Scotland for the UN climate summit COP26, where he had planned to reaffirm US leadership on climate change. His predecessor Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the Paris climate agreement.

The High Court will hear a case brought by 20 states and various industry groups, including coal interests, to review a decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to overturn a rule of the Trump era aimed at restricting the regulation of carbon emissions. power plants.

The appeals court had ruled against Trump’s Clean Affordable Energy (ACE) rule which was challenged by states and groups that supported former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan. This rule would have given the Environmental Protection Agency the power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions primarily from coal-fired power plants.

In 2016, the Supreme Court blocked the entry into force of the Obama settlement – a centerpiece of its climate change strategy – but never ruled on its legality.

We are extremely grateful for the willingness of the Supreme Court to hear our case, ”said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who led the trial.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on Twitter that the agency “got to work” after the DC Circuit overturned the Trump rule and “will continue to advance new standards to ensure that all Americans are protected from the pollution of power plants that harms public health and our economy. “

The tribunal will likely hear all four cases combined during its current tenure, with a decision due by the end of June.

On Thursday, Biden struck a deal with Congressional Democrats around a $ 555 billion framework to implement elements of his climate agenda that he hoped would bolster the credibility of the United States ahead of the talks. COP26.

But difficult internal negotiations led Democrats to abandon a key clean electricity proposal that would have reduced emissions from power plants by encouraging a swift switch to renewables. The loss of this clean electricity payment program has put pressure on the EPA to develop new power plant regulations.

The Supreme Court case will delay this effort.

“In practice, this will almost certainly prevent the Biden administration from moving forward with a new rule to regulate carbon emissions from the electricity sector,” said Jeff Holmstead, former deputy administrator and lawyer at Bracewell.

Ben Levitan, senior counsel with the Environmental Defense Fund, which is a party to the case, said the group would “strongly advocate the authority and responsibility of the EPAs to protect American families from the clear and current danger of climate pollution. emitted by power plants.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Will Dunham, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio

