Boris Johnson promises to do everything necessary to protect British fishermen | Brexit





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to do everything necessary to protect British fishermen. French and EU ships will be subject to stringent inspections when in British waters, and will even impose tariffs on goods if Paris responds to the latest threat.

The prime minister said he would ask Emmanuel Macron to help him get through the turbulence in Anglo-French relations as France prepares to act on a plan to tie British goods into serial formal forms at ports over fishing licenses.

Johnson, who will meet the French president at the G20 meeting in Rome on Sunday, said France remains Britain’s oldest and closest ally, friend and partner. There may be people on either side of the channel who want to give the impression of disharmony, but Emmanuel doesn’t share that point of view at all, he added.

The bonds that unite and unite us are far stronger than the turbulence that exists in our current relationship. That’s what I want to say to Emmanuel, a friend I’ve known for a long time.

But Prime Minister Johnson has confirmed that Britain is preparing to take appropriate action following a recent announcement by French ministers.

I think the prime minister is puzzled about what is going on with the particular problem we have. We are concerned that there may be violations in terms of what is happening and the trade cooperation agreements inherent in some of what is being said, and we will certainly stand by to take appropriate action. We will do everything necessary to ensure the interests of the UK. .

Earlier on Friday, Brexit Secretary David Frost, during a meeting with European Commission Vice-Chairman Maro, denounced the unjust measures the French government said it would impose from next Tuesday, citing a fishing ban. Epobi.

European Commission Vice-Chairman Maro Epoby (right) and David Frost (left) at a meeting with their team at Lancaster House, London. photo = Reuters

efovi said Downing Street would consider opening a dispute resolution process, retaliation could be possible if arbitration failed, and all EU ships would be subject to stringent enforcement procedures and checks. Fishery protection is carried out by both the Marine and Coast Guard and the Royal Navy’s high-class patrol boats.

The warning comes after the French government announced earlier this week that it would tighten tariffs and health checks on British goods starting Tuesday, ban ships carrying fishing vessels and scrutinize the security, environmental standards and crew of British ships. is.

The measure, which takes effect at the ports of Cherbourg, Granville, Barneville-Carteret, Boulogne-sur-Mer, Le Havre and Brest, will only be lifted if the UK and Lowland give more licenses to French vessels seeking to fish offshore. Water, the French Minister said.

‘You can put it in that game’: UK, French fishing line video threatens retaliation

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announcing the government’s intentions, stating that Brussels supports the plan and that exiting will do more harm than staying. urged to show. A spokesperson for the commission said it was investigating to see if the measures were in compliance with the EU-UK trade agreement.

A British government spokesman said Sir Frost, in a discussion with efovi, had expressed concerns earlier this week about the undue measures France announced earlier this week to impede the expansion of British fishing and trade, threaten energy supplies and block further cooperation between the UK and the EU. For example in the Horizon study program.

Frost told efovi that Frances’ actions would violate the trade and cooperation agreements between the EU and the UK and a settlement or compensation would be sought through the means of the transaction.

Catherine Colonna, French ambassador to the UK, was asked to explain France’s position at a meeting of European Minister Wendy Morton on Friday, saying the situation is not being resolved any easier because of the conflicting language of Parisian ministers. said.

The UK government has granted 16 of 47 applications for French vessels to operate in UK coastal waters. An additional 14 applications are being considered, with limited evidence of activity in the waters being considered, but 17 applications were withdrawn by the French applicant due to lack of evidence.

A greater concern for French authorities is that the 55 boats that applied for fishing off the Jersey shores were rejected by the island government as there was no evidence that they had fished there in 10 of the last three years.

Britain’s Environment Minister George Eustice said earlier this morning that hopes for a re-election for President Emmanuel Macrons may have steered the diplomatic debate between the French ambassador to London, recalled to the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

