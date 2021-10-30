France Calls for Tighter EU Actions on UK Fisheries – POLITICO





I personally urge the EU to bolster its opposition to UK action on ongoing fisheries, saying to Brussels that France has to show the public that leaving the EU is more harmful than staying in Brussels in Brussels. requested.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday after a disagreement between Paris and London threatened to overshadow the G20 meeting in Rome and the COP26 summit hosted by Boris Johnson in Glasgow next week. sent a letter

In a letter obtained by POLITICO, Castex warns that the future credibility of the EU will be compromised if the UK does not cooperate with France’s request for a fishing license.

“Britain’s uncooperative attitude” risks harm not only to French fishermen, but also to the EU. Because it “sets a precedent for the future and calls into question our credibility and ability to defend our rights. An international agreement signed by the coalition has been reached,” the French Prime Minister wrote.

Castex is calling for a meeting of the EU-UK Partnership Council, the oversight body on post-Brexit trade agreements, in early November.

If this process fails to achieve a satisfactory solution, Castex states that the EU must take “corrective action” proportionate to the social and economic damage caused by the losses expected by applying Article 506 of the Trade Cooperation Agreement and in particular by imposing tariffs. specific seafood products

This comment is likely to be confiscated by Boris Johnson as evidence that the fishing vessel is about Brexit more generally and not about licenses to French ships operating in the English Channel. Downing Street declined to comment on Friday night’s letter.

On Wednesday, France threatened to tighten crackdowns on British fishing boats and trucks unless Britain issues a fishing license to all French fishermen who have applied for it.

Paris is also considering electricity tariffs on the Channel Islands and has called for a freeze on EU-UK cooperation in other regions until the fishing dispute is resolved.

Britain threatened on Friday to take legal action under the Brexit trade deal if France retaliates for Britain’s allocation of post-Brexit fishing licenses.

The European Commission did not respond to a request for comment on Friday night.

Cristina Gallardo and Clea Caulcutt provided additional reporting.

