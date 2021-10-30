US spy agencies say origins of COVID-19 may never be known





WASHINGTON, Oct.29 (Reuters) – U.S. intelligence agencies said on Friday they may never be able to identify the origins of COVID-19, as they released a new, more detailed version of their review of whether the coronavirus came from animal to animal. human transmission or laboratory leak.

The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a declassified report that a natural origin and a laboratory leak are both plausible hypotheses about how SARS-COV-2 first infected humans. times. But he said analysts disagree on what is more likely or whether a definitive assessment can be made.

The report also rejected suggestions that the coronavirus originated from a biological weapon, saying supporters of the theory “do not have direct access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology” and have been accused of disseminating disinformation.

The report released Friday is an update of a 90-day review that President Joe Biden’s administration released in August, amid intense political wrangling over who should blame China for the effects of the pandemic. global rather than governments that may not have acted quickly enough. to protect citizens.

China responded on Friday by criticizing the report.

“The United States’ decision to rely on its intelligence apparatus rather than scientists to trace the origins of COVID-19 is a complete political farce,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, in an e-mailed statement.

“… This will only undermine scientific studies on the origins and hamper the global effort to find the source of the virus,” the statement said.

Former Republican President Donald Trump – who lost his candidacy for re-election as the deadly pandemic ravaged the U.S. economy – and many of his supporters have called COVID-19 a “Chinese virus.”

Some American spy agencies had strongly favored the explanation according to which the virus is of natural origin. But there has been little corroboration and in recent months the virus has spread widely and naturally among wild animals.

The ODNI report said four US spy agencies and one multi-agency body have “little confidence” that COVID-19 is from an infected animal or related virus.

But one agency said it had “moderate confidence” that the first human infection with COVID-19 was most likely the result of a laboratory accident, likely involving experimentation or handling of animals by the ‘Wuhan Institute of Virology.

U.S. spy agencies believe they won’t be able to provide a more definitive explanation for the origin of COVID-19 without new information demonstrating that the virus has taken a specific route from animals to humans or that a Wuhan lab was handling the virus or a related virus before COVID-19 surfaced.

The report said US agencies and the global scientific community lacked “clinical samples or a full understanding of epidemiological data from early cases of COVID-19” and said it could revisit this inconclusive finding if more. evidence was surfacing.

China has come under international criticism for not cooperating more fully in investigating the origins of COVID.

The embassy statement also dismissed this criticism.

“We have supported scientific efforts on the search for origins and will continue to remain actively engaged. That said, we strongly oppose attempts to politicize this issue,” he said.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Written by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall

