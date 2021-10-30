UK Covid cases 70 times higher than Red List destinations amid ban fears





Coronavirus infection data shows that the UK has nearly 70 times more cases per million people. Haiti will be on the red list until Monday morning

Worrying figures show UK has 16th highest infection rate in the world

The UK is one of the world’s worst covid hotspots, with an infection rate nearly 70 times higher than one of the ‘red list’ countries.

Recent figures show that the UK’s coronavirus infection rate dwarfs its neighbors, while the death toll is at least three times higher than in Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Ireland.

It also has nearly 70 times the infection rate in Haiti and is on the travel redlist until Monday.

Last night, the government announced that the seven remaining countries on the list (all with significantly lower rates of coronavirus than the UK) will be removed after the weekend.

Double-jab people arriving from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela do not need to be quarantined in a hotel for a cost of more than $2,500.

Last week, Morocco banned British travel due to a surge in coronavirus cases, raising fears that other countries could follow suit.

This comes after the government announced that it would remove the last seven countries from the travel redlist starting Monday.

Last week’s high number of cases prompted the Moroccan government to ban British travel, raising fears that other countries could do the same.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the UK is enrolling 131,634 patients per million, the 16th highest on the planet.

While only the United States, which has a much larger population, is confirming more daily cases, several Eastern European countries are currently experiencing high numbers of infections.

The daily infection rate in the UK significantly exceeds the daily infection rate in the Red List countries.

Here are the infection rates for countries removed from the red list on Monday:

Colombia – 97,480 per million Dominican Republic – 34,630.81 per million Ecuador – 28,837.51 per million Haiti – 2,064.08 per million Panama – 107,768.59 per million Peru – 65,919.50 per million Venezuela5

Of all countries excluded from the red list at 4 a.m. on Monday, Panama has the highest incidence.

However, this is 81% of the UK figure, while the bottom-most Haiti is only 1.5%.

Travel industry officials said there was talk of banning British people in some countries due to high infection rates.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consulting firm PC Agency, told i: “I don’t think countries will immediately follow Morocco. Especially because they want to protect short-term tourism revenue.

But some people are starting to call for peace of mind about the UK’s coronavirus rate and strategies to contain it.

As Morocco demonstrates, other countries can impose their own regulations if they are concerned about the UK’s higher tax rates.

Eastern Europe has emerged as the global coronavirus epicenter, with six countries including Montenegro, Andorra, Georgia, Czech Republic, Serbia and Slovenia being included in the top 10 coronavirus hotspots.

UK has one of the highest covid deaths in the world

The 20 countries with the highest infection rates in the world are:

Montenegro – 227,381.22 per million Seychelles – 224,577.90 per million Andorra – 200,442.12 per million Georgia – 177,721.19 Czech Republic – 162,962.60 million per million Bahrain – 158,278.78 per million Israel – 158,278.78 per million Slovenia – 139.88 million Slovenia – 139.88 million per million 148,532.53 per million United States Luxembourg per million – 125,101.68 per million Netherlands – 125,101.68 per million Belgium – 116,220.27 per million Argentina – 115,907.87 per million

Over 295,500 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid in the last 7 days, but this represents a decrease of 9.8% per week.

Today the UK Statistics Office (ONS) said it is estimated that 1 in 50 people in the UK will be infected with the virus for the week leading up to October 22nd. This is the highest rate since January.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 1,060 people have died from COVID-19 across the UK in 7 days.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK recorded 2.43 COVID-19 deaths per 1 million people per day, surpassing Germany (0.39) and France (0.46).

According to recent figures, only 42 countries have a high death rate from COVID-19.

The UK currently has the 43rd highest covid death rate on the planet, official data show.

The 10 countries with the highest daily coronavirus deaths are:

Romania – 21.98 deaths per million Bulgaria – 18.21 deaths per million Latvia – 15.76 deaths per million Armenia – 13.81 deaths per million Lucia – 11.62 per million Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 11.55 per million Georgia – 10.80 per million number of people

Transport Minister Grant Shops yesterday announced that all remaining ‘red list’ countries were being demoted, but warned that countries deemed at risk could be added.

Health Sajid Javid warned that they are maintaining a waiting room in case an isolation room is needed.

He said, “We are happy to further reduce our travel list and be a great help to businesses, families and friends who want to travel.

“The Red List and quarantine are still important to protecting our borders. We have a handful of quarantine rooms on hold and will not hesitate to act quickly by adding the country to the Red List if the risk rises again. will.”

The Cabinet Secretary announced that the Latin American countries of Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela would be removed from the list at 4:00 a.m. on November 1.

This means that arrivals will no longer have to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of 2,285.

Shapps wrote on Twitter, “We remain in the redlist category as a precaution to protect public health and are prepared to add countries and territories back if needed as the UK’s first line of defense.”

He added that starting Monday, the government will recognize coronavirus vaccine arriving from more than 30 new countries and territories, including Peru and Uganda.

The Welsh government has confirmed that it will apply the same changes to the redlist and vaccine approvals.

No announcements have been made by the mandated administrations of Scotland or Northern Ireland, but in recent months they have reflected Westminster’s changes to travel rules.

Once the hotel quarantine is over, the UK will match the rest of Europe.

