Official: US unlikely to push Sudan to normalize with Israel after coup





The United States is unlikely to put pressure on Sudan to move forward with Abraham’s accord normalization of the accords with Israel following a military coup in that country African, a senior US official said on Friday.

Former President Donald Trump has agreed to back Sudan, including removing the country from a list of states sponsoring terrorism, after agreeing under US pressure to normalize relations with Israel – a decision he did not has not yet completed.

The US official noted that the military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was part of the decision and said the United States remained in favor of normalization. However, the current situation did not seem conducive to getting things done.

[The Abraham Accords are] good for the whole good for Sudan, good for the region, ”the official said.

“But I just don’t see us pushing a military government on this issue right now, as we don’t see Sudan being stable as long as there is military domination,” the official added.

The official also demanded that the Sudanese army refrain from violence against the mass protests scheduled for Saturday, saying it would be a key test of intentions after the overthrow of the civilian government.

The official also estimated Friday that 20 to 30 people have been killed since the military takeover, more than the toll of eight given by Sudanese health authorities.

The official called Saturday a “real test” and said Washington was “really concerned” about the response to the protests that have been called to oppose the military’s removal from office of the civilian-led transitional government.

People demonstrate in Khartoum, Sudan, after a military coup earlier this week on Thursday, October 29, 2021. The coup threatens to interrupt Sudan’s difficult transition to democracy, which began after the longtime leader Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government were ousted in 2019 in a popular uprising. This came after weeks of growing tensions between military and civilian leaders during and at the pace of this process. (AP Photo / Marwan Ali)

“The Sudanese people are preparing to take to the streets tomorrow to protest the overthrow of the army and we call on the security forces to refrain from violence against protesters and to fully respect the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully.” , the official told reporters. on condition of anonymity.

“I think this is going to be a real indication of the military’s intentions and what, unfortunately, the death toll could be,” he said.

The official warned that the military, led by Burhan, could try to completely prevent protests or close roads and bridges.

Pressure on the Sudanese army

Diplomatically, the United States has been in close contact with the United Arab Emirates, which influenced Burhan’s decision to release ousted civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

“We are really focusing on the commitment of the Emiratis, who have a relationship with General Burhan, to use that commitment – to use their credibility with General Burhan – to, in the short term, free those who have been arrested,” did he declare. .

About thirty political figures are still in detention since the takeover, the official said.

The United States, which under President Joe Biden defended democracy, suspended some $ 700 million in economic support to Sudan.

The aid was intended to support the democratic transition that began after the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019 in the face of youth-led protests.

European countries have also put pressure on the Sudanese army, but major Arab powers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and neighboring Egypt have emphasized stability in their statements.

Sudanese anti-coup protesters use bricks to barricade a street in the capital Khartoum on October 27, 2021, amid ongoing protests against a military takeover that has drawn widespread international condemnation. (AFP)

The US official did not deny the differences in approach, but said the United States is seeking the three Arab powers to push for democracy in Sudan.

“All three are very concerned about the stability of Sudan, and we just do not see that a continuation of the type of military regime that General Burhan has established and has in mind will keep Sudan stable,” he said. -he declares.

