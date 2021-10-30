Microsoft overtakes Apple as America’s most valuable company after best month in action since 2015





Microsoft Corp. eclipsed Apple Inc. as America’s most valued company for the first time in nearly 16 months after the smartphone giant reported a rare lack of sales amid supply constraints.

Apple shares AAPL, -1.82% ended Friday’s session down 1.8%, implying a valuation of $ 2,458 billion based on the company’s most recently disclosed number of shares. 16.406 billion. Microsoft MSFT shares, + 2.24%, rose 2.2% on Friday, implying a valuation of $ 2.49 trillion based on the number of shares of 7.58 billion that the company disclosed in its September quarterly dossier.

Microsoft last had a larger market capitalization than Apple on July 2, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Friday rally in Microsoft stocks closed the best month for stocks since October 2015, also according to Dow Jones Market Data, with stocks up 18% on the month.

Microsoft and Apple both face pressures from supply constraints, but Apple seems to be feeling the sting more deeply as hardware makes up the bulk of its revenue. The company fell short of sales expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, as it estimated the negative impact of supply issues at $ 6 billion, and Apple executives forecast a larger impact for the quarter in Classes.

While COVID-related manufacturing disruptions have eased, the company still faces chip shortages affecting just about most of our products right now, chief executive Tim Cook said during the earnings call. ‘Apple. The company still expects to post record revenue in the December quarter.

Microsoft also acknowledged the supply constraints when it released first-quarter fiscal results Tuesday afternoon, but it also released a personal IT forecast that far exceeded consensus.

I think the second quarter will also be a quarter of strong demand which is limited by supply, CFO Amy Hood said on the earnings call, although she still sees a growing market.

Microsoft has gained ground over Apple this year thanks to a 49% run for its stock, compared to a 13% increase for Apple stock in 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 0.25%, of which both are components, is up 17% in that range.

