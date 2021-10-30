EU denies consent to UK ECJ request – triggers Article 16 | Politics | News





In a statement addressed to EU member states, the Commission argued that the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the Northern Ireland Protocol was not subject to discussion. The Committee also reaffirmed its position that the Protocol cannot be renegotiated. The ECJ’s role in warning the UK is linked to the integrity of the single market and customs union.

Following the threat, the EU insisted it was ready to engage Britain.

The agreement drawn up by the UK and the EU has led the Commission to argue that the ECJ “needs to play a role” within the deal.

The explosive statement came after talks with British officials culminated.

“The EU has always been clear on its intentions. The EU will not renegotiate the Protocol and the ECJ’s role under the Protocol is not subject to discussion.”

In this document by the BBC, the EU adds: “The Court of Justice shall play the role provided for in the Protocol with respect to all matters and the application of EU law, which shall apply to the United Kingdom or the United Kingdom with respect to Northern Ireland.

“The role of the ECJ is intrinsically linked to the integrity of the EU single market for goods and customs unions.”

The statement added that the protocol was necessary to govern parts of third countries. The third country is the UK.

“The Protocol partially integrates Northern Ireland, which is part of a third country, into the EU’s single market for goods and customs unions,” Block said.

After the meeting, Sir Frost also warned that Britain would take a full-fledged response to French threats to cut off energy supplies.

With British ships seized and threatening to take a series of actions on 2 November, Sir Frost warned that France would violate trade and cooperation agreements.

“Sir Frost also conveyed to the Vice President his concerns about the undue measures France announced earlier this week to disrupt Britain’s fisheries and trade, threaten its energy supply and block further cooperation between the UK and the EU,” the statement said. , for example in the Horizon study program.

“Lord Frost made it clear that if these measures were carried out as planned for 2 November, the European Union would be in violation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). Therefore, the government is considering the possibility of a launch in these circumstances. and other substantive responses, including implementing strict enforcement procedures and checks on EU fishing activities in UK territorial waters within the terms of the TCA.”

Despite the constructive dialogue, Sir Frost warned that “significant differences” remain.

“Lord Frost and EU Commission Vice-Chairman Maros Sefcovic met today in London to assess the latest developments in their discussion of the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“This week’s meeting was conducted in a constructive spirit. Although there is some overlap between our positions on the subset of the problem, the gap between us is still significant.

“As we mentioned earlier, the EU’s proposal represents a welcome step forward, but does not free the movement of goods between the UK and Northern Ireland to the extent necessary for a permanent solution.

“In addition, they are not yet involved in the necessary changes in other areas, such as the governance of subsidy policies, VAT and protocols, including the role of courts.

“Our position remains that substantial changes to the Protocol will be required to find sustainable solutions that are in the best interests of Northern Ireland and support the Belfast (Good Friday) Accord.”

