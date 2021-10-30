US Allies Worried About Possible Change In Nuclear Policy Without First Use: Report | News | DW





U.S. allies, including Britain, France and Germany in Europe, as well as Japan and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region, have pressured U.S. President Joe Biden to does not change existing US nuclear policy to include a “non-use first” statement, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Allies fear that the Congress-mandated nuclear policy review may undermine long-established deterrence efforts against Russia and China.

While some allies believe Biden will refrain from making changes to existing policy, which hasn’t changed much since the end of the Cold War, many fear Biden is considering a so-called “one-goal” policy.

Any change that might inhibit the perception that the United States would limit itself to the use of nuclear weapons under a prescribed set of circumstances raises concerns among the Allies that the “nuclear umbrella” of the American allies is weakening and “being a huge one. gift for Russia and China. “, according to the words of a European official quoted by the Financial Times.

Biden’s hopes for clarification at the G20 summit

The allies of the United States do not want the United States to limit itself to allowing the use of nuclear weapons only to deter an attack on the United States or to retaliate.

The allies reportedly wanted to hear from Biden at this weekend’s G20 leaders’ summit in Rome, Italy, that changes will not be made to restrict America’s use of nuclear weapons.

Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and the joint statement that followed the meeting included a pledge to a “credible and united nuclear alliance” as well as a pledge of “close consultations” on nuclear issues.

When US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited NATO headquarters in Brussels earlier this month, the allies were reportedly engaged in intense lobbying to prevent any substantial change in US nuclear policy.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said consultations with allies were “essential and ongoing” as the administration wraps up the review of the nuclear position, expected before the end of the year.

Kirby added, “Our extensive US deterrence commitments remain strong and credible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-allies-concerned-about-possible-no-first-use-change-to-nuclear-policy-report/a-59669965 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos