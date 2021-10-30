Photos from the Last of Us HBO series show effects of Cordyceps mushroom





We don’t see Joel or Tess wearing gas masks in these snaps, so it doesn’t appear to be one of those aforementioned hot spots filled with airborne spores. Ellie doesn’t wear a mask either, but since she’s the only person known to be immune to the infection, she doesn’t need to protect herself from the spores.

What’s particularly interesting about these shots, however, is how they show us just how dark and horrible the world of the show will be. While no one felt like this series was going to present a surprisingly upbeat narrative in a bright and promising take on the apocalypse, it’s certainly fascinating to see the show’s take on how the mushroom Cordyceps physically went. changed the world. It looks just as horrible and disgusting as similar areas in the game, which is really as high a compliment as we can get at this point, considering the visual impression of these games.

While the mushroom featured in these snaps naturally steals most of the attention right now, some fans also think the snap of Tess and Joel shouting at each other might suggest that the scene featured in these photos is essentially a recreation of the ‘one of the most important storytelling moments from the original The Last of Us. Although everything we’ve heard about the history of the series at this point indicates that it will borrow liberally from the games’ plot. , this certainly seems like the first time we’ve seen one of the game’s most important storytelling moments recreated in the show.

We’ve talked about this before as well, but the characters on the show seem to resemble the play. There’s always a risk that everything about these kinds of adaptations is little more than an elaborate cosplay, but for what it’s worth at this point, Joel, Ellie, and Tess are all looking what you’d expect.

We can’t wait to tell you more about HBO’s The Last of Us ahead of the (hoped for) 2022 series premiere date.

