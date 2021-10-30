Brexit News Live: Macron warns of UK credibility risk to fishing line





London summons French ambassador for post-Brexit fisheries concerns

The prime minister has indicated that Britain is poised to ignite a legal dispute with France over an ongoing fishing dispute as early as next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had put the issue on the table, expressing concerns that Paris is violating or has already violated the free trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and the European Union.

This comes after the French president suggested that Britain’s credit was at risk, and Paris threatened to retaliate against Britain for granting limited licenses to French ships.

“If you spend years negotiating a treaty and then, after a few months, do the opposite of what you decided in terms of what’s best for you, that’s not a big sign of your credibility,” Macron said in an interview with the FT. said.

Paris is threatening to tighten inspections of British ships, halt landings in French ports, delay customs procedures in Calais and raise tariffs on energy rates in Jersey starting Tuesday.

PM warns of a new dark age if the world fails to respond to the global warning.

The prime minister warned that the world could rush into a new dark age if global warming is not addressed.

He told Channel 4 News that civilization can retreat and history can be reversed.

Here we are in the Colosseum of Vespasian, the Roman Empire. They didn’t expect it and they reversed it. We had a dark period.

It’s important to remember that things can get dramatically worse.

Prime Minister Johnson was in the Italian capital for the G20 summit ahead of the important Cop26 climate change talks starting in Glasgow on Monday.

The UK’s largest emergency food parcel charity has warned food banks must collect the pieces this winter after Rishi Sunak resisted calls to cancel cuts to all universal credit claimants from the budget.

Garry Lemon, director of policy and research at the Trussell Trust food bank group, said in an interview with The Independent that of all the spending announcements released on Wednesday, it’s not enough for the people in our society who need it most.

“From the perspective of food bank officials, I was very disappointed with the budget,” he added. Obviously, being able to sustain more than low-income people earn is welcome. do not misunderstand. Absolutely welcome. But the food bank will once again be left to pick up pieces for those unable to work.

Reform leader to run for by-election after James Brokenshire's death

The by-elections came after the death of former Conservative cabinet secretary James Brokenshire, who died of lung cancer earlier this month at the age of 53.

Despite the clear Conservative dominance in the constituency, Mr. Tice told the Daily Telegraph that he wanted to send a strong message to Boris Johnson about the impact of his decision to break the government’s manifesto on tax increases.

It’s terrible that this election is going, Mr Tice said, but I stand to give the people of Bexley and Sidcup a choice.

UK poised to ignite legal dispute with France as early as next week, PM warns

When asked if he would rule out the possibility that you could trigger the mechanism next week, Johnson said, “Of course not. I’m not ruling out that.

Johnson added that if another European country wants to break the TCA trade cooperation agreement, it will obviously have to take steps to protect Britain’s interests.

French port chief says threat of fishing rights between Britain and France is absurd

Jean-Marc Puissesseau, chairman and chairman of the ports of Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, told BBC Radio 4s Today that if France threatened to block British trawlers from French ports, the consequences would be dire.

The UK currently licenses 40 small boats for fishing in UK waters.

If no agreement is reached, it will be a drama and a disaster for the country as the trucks will not cross. [the border], he said.

I think that’s an outrageous point and I hope the UK finds a solution, an agreement to get it out of this point.

He added: It would be terrible for both sides of the strait. To you, to us, to the port, to the fishermen of your country, to the fishermen of our country. And that only applies to the 40 small boats that are not allowed to fish in your country, so hopefully an agreement can be reached over the weekend.

