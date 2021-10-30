Prince Andrews Lawyers Call on U.S. Judge to Dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s Sexual Abuse Trial





Lawyers for the Duke of York have asked a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl.

Prince Andrews’ legal team said he had never abused or sexually assaulted accuser Virginia Giuffre.

In documents filed in Manhattan federal court, Andrew Brettler, the prince’s attorney, said: Without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of [Jeffrey] Suspected misconduct by Epstein, Prince Andrew never assaulted or sexually assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.

Mr Brettler has asked that the lawsuit, which he described as baseless, be dismissed or that Ms Giuffre’s lawyers be required to re-file the case with a more definitive statement of his allegations.

Accusing a member of the world’s best-known royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the mainstream press. It is unfortunate, but undeniable, that sensationalism and innuendo prevailed over the truth, according to the record.

Giuffre started this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to get another salary at his expense and at the expense of those close to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify his public campaign against Prince Andrew, according to written arguments.

Ms Giuffre claimed in her trial in August that the prince had repeatedly abused her in 2001. Andrew said even before court documents were filed on Friday that he had never had sex with her.

Mr. Brettler had included in the arguments a copy of a 2009 settlement agreement that he said protects his client from lawsuits.

According to the arguments on behalf of the prince, Ms Giuffre’s 2009 settlement regarding sex trafficking and sexual abuse complaints against Epstein included a blanket release from all complaints against him and many other people and entities.

To avoid being drawn into future litigation, Epstein negotiated this broad release, insisting that it cover everyone Giuffre identified as potential targets of future lawsuits, regardless of the merit or lack of such claims. , the newspapers said.

The pages of the settlement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein were blacked out when they were included in Friday’s submission as Exhibit A.

The financier was found dead in his cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in a New York federal prison. It was ruled that he had committed suicide.

Earlier this week Mr Brettler said in a written submission to the judge that the deal frees Prince Andrew and others from any alleged liability arising from the claims Ms Giuffre has made against Prince Andrew here.

When asking for the documents to be filed under seal, Mr Brettler said neither he nor Ms Giuffre’s lawyers believed there was a need to keep the 2009 settlement agreement secret, with the exception of the fact that he was under seal in another civil litigation in federal court in Manhattan. .

A hearing on this case is scheduled for next week.

Mr Brettler’s filing of documents comes after the deadline for filing trial depositions was set for mid-July next year.

Although not specified in court documents, Andrew and his accuser, Ms Giuffreare, expected to answer questions under oath.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who serves in the Southern District of New York, has ruled that depositions must be completed by July 14, 2022.

Queens ‘Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June, potentially creating a clash with Prince Andrews’ legal issues over the summer.

Additional reports by AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/prince-andrew-virginia-giuffre-lawsuit-latest-b1948213.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos