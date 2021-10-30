Chinese car brand Ora to launch in UK in 2022 with electric Cat 01 hatchback – Car Dealer Magazine





Chinese brand GWM Ora is preparing to launch the Ora Cat 01 hatchback in the UK with plans to disrupt the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

The company, which is part of Great Wall Motors, told Car Dealers that it will launch fully in the UK early next year, and the electric Cat 01 will be sold through a strong sales network of 30.

Instead of offering an online sales process, GWM Ora plans to have a traditional physical dealership with a pop-up walk-in showroom in the shopping center.

When the brand and car are officially launched in March next year, it is expected to sign agreements with about 30 sites.

First unveiled at the Munich Motor Show last month, the Ora Cat is the first all-out attack on the European electric vehicle market.

Pricing will be confirmed later this year when orders open in December, but GWM Ora is believed to be keeping an eye on a starting price of 25,000 with the top model costing around 30,000.

This means that the Volkswagen ID.3 sized Ora Cat will be priced to compete with the Mini Electric and Fiat 500e, despite being a larger vehicle.

The Cat comes with two battery sizes: 48 kWh, which provides a range of up to 209 miles, and 63 kWh, which provides a range of 261 miles. Both are powered by a 170bhp electric motor that powers the front wheels.

To outsmart competitors like Renault Zoe, Cat offers CCS fast charging, 3-phase 11kW AC charging and 6.6kW single-phase AC charging as standard.

Three trim levels are also available for the base car with two 10.25-inch screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, full LED headlights, 360-degree parking camera and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The GT Pack adds carbon fiber-like wheel arches and sill extensions, a faux rear diffuser, a roof spoiler and a red and black leather interior, available for mid-size and top-end cars.

The Cat 01 is the only model Ora offers in the UK for the time being. Electric-only brands have a variety of models in the Chinese domestic market.

The name Ora stands for ‘Open’, ‘Reliable’ and ‘Alternative’ and was coined in honor of the 18th century mathematician Leonhard Euler.

Badges with exclamation marks are meant to ‘salute and say hello’ to Euler.

The Great Wall had previously left its mark in England about 10 years ago.

The company was famous for offering a value-focused Steed pickup service with a one-time down payment in 2012, but disappeared from the UK in 2016 after violating Euro 6 emission laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cardealermagazine.co.uk/publish/chinese-car-brand-ora-to-launch-in-uk-in-2022-with-electric-cat-01-hatchback/239442 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos