Macron: Fishing puts Britain’s credit at risk.





France is threatening to block British ships at ports and strengthen inspections of ships if the issue of a lack of licenses for small French ships that can operate in British waters is not resolved by Tuesday.

Britain has said it could retaliate against France if it takes a hard line.

France’s President Macron told the Financial Times that Britain’s confidence is at stake in a dispute over post-Brexit handling of fishing licenses.

We will do everything necessary to ensure the interests of the UK.

He told the newspaper: If you spend years negotiating a treaty, and then, after a few months, act contrary to what was decided in terms of the least fit, that’s not a great sign of your credibility.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph reports that French Prime Minister Jean Castex has sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, encouraging Brussels to support Paris’ position against London.

According to the newspaper, Mr. Castex pressured the European Union to make it clear that it is not negotiable to use its leverage and keep its promises, and that leaving the European Union is more harmful than remaining.

Recognizing the current turmoil in British-French relations, Boris Johnson has pledged to do everything necessary to ensure Britain’s interests.

The prime minister was puzzled by what was happening, arguing that Paris’ actions could violate the UK-EU Brexit agreement.

Britain and France are battling over access to fishing (Steve Parsons/PA) / PA Wire

On a flight to the G20 in Rome, he promised reporters that he would take action against violations of fishing rights, urging British fishermen to be confident in their legitimate business.

No 10 said it would not comment on Macron’s recent remarks.

It comes as Downing Street confirmed separately this weekend that the prime minister and Macron will discuss the margins of the G20.

Controversy over fishing access escalated this week after French authorities accused a Scottish-registered scallop dredge for fishing without a license.

The ship’s captain, Cornelis Gert Jan, believed to be of Irish nationality, was detained in Le Havre during a diplomatic storm and is due to be heard in court in August next year.

French authorities claim Cornelis Gert Jan is unlicensed, but boat owner Macduff Shellfish denies it. The EU said UK authorities had withdrawn the permit on 1 March.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured with his wife Carey, talks to reporters about French fishing while visiting Rome for the G20 schedule (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) / PA Wire

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took the rare step of calling on French Ambassador to Britain Catherine Colonna on Friday afternoon to challenge her over France’s position, ordering her to summon an allied envoy.

The conversation between European Minister Wendy Morton and Secretary Colonas took less than fifteen minutes, and after she left the Whitehall Department, she did not speak to the waiting journalists.

The Foreign Ministry, the Commonwealth and Development Administration said the minister had expressed concern to the ambassador over the unjust measures announced earlier this week by France and, like the prime minister, warned of possible violations of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

The meeting came after ministers promised retaliation if France did not withdraw the offer if the deadline for increasing licenses next week was not met.

Brexit Minister Rod Frost warned on Friday that EU ships would be subject to a stringent inspection if the threat was implemented during a meeting with European Commission Vice-Chairman Maros Shefkovich on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Environment Minister George Eustice did not rule out the possibility of blocking French ships this morning, condemning French European Minister Clement Beaune’s utterly inflammatory claim that the only language the UK can understand is the language of force.

When the BBC asked how Britain would react if France cuts off British trawlers, the Cabinet Minister replied:

At the heart of the dispute are licenses for small boats, which are only issued if the vessel can prove a fishing history in British waters.

Eustice said Thursday that 171 vessels were licensed to operate in the UK’s 6 to 12 nautical mile waters, 103 of which were French and 18 were less than 12 meters.

