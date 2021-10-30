U.S. consumers drew on their savings to keep spending in September





The numbers: US consumer spending rose 0.6 in September, the Commerce Department said on Friday. The gain was in line with forecasts by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal.

Personal income fell 1% in September after gaining 0.2% the month before. Economists expected a drop of 0.4%.

As a result, the personal savings rate fell to 7.5% from 9.2% the previous month. This is slightly below its pre-pandemic level.

Wages and salaries rose 0.8% in September.

The 12-month increase in the PCE index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation indicator, rose to 4.4% in September from 4.2% the month before. That’s well above the Fed’s 2% annual target rate.

The base PCE rate which excludes food and energy was maintained at 3.6% on an annual basis.

Key Details: The decline in personal income reflected the expiration of additional unemployment benefits, economists said.

Core PCE was slightly firmer than expected, up 0.2% in September after gaining 0.3% the month before.

Adjusted for inflation, real consumer spending rose 0.3% in September after gaining 0.6% the month before. Consumers spent more on health care and food. Spending on durable goods declined due to shortages at auto dealerships.

The big picture: US gross domestic product decelerated to a growth rate of 2% in the third quarter. Economists are banking on increased consumer spending to boost the economy in the last three months of the year. For now, economists expect growth to rebound in the fourth quarter, but expectations were also high for the third quarter, but have declined steadily over time.

The financial cushion provided by consumers during the pandemic is eroding, as households have to pay more for goods and services due to rising inflation. The savings rate was on average 7.6% in 2019.

What they say: The 0.3% increase in real personal spending in September is consistent with consumption growth which remains subdued in the fourth quarter as shortages and soaring prices remain a drag, said Andrew Hunter, senior American economist at Capital Economics.

Market reaction: DJIA shares, + 0.25% SPX, + 0.19% opened lower on Friday after disappointing results from Amazon and Apple.

