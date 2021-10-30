Drag Race UK: Choriza May and River Medway solve double-elimination





In the latest episode of RuPauls Drag Race UK, Choriza May and River Medway shared the shock they felt when they found out they were both eliminated, and recalled how confused they were on stage.

In Episode 6 of Drag Race UK season 3, the Queen took part in the legendary Snatch Game and Ella Vaday was spotlighted by Nigella Lawson and Kitty Scott-Claus giving a vivid impression of Towie star Gemma Collins.

Choriza and River struggled to tickle RuPauls’ ridiculous bones with Margarita Pracatan and Amy Childs respectively, and went on to show off fruit-inspired looks on the runway before the head judges were crowned the bottom two queens of the week.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk and other media outlets, Choriza and River shared how they felt when they realized that their time in the competition had ended in a very unexpected and brutal way.

To be honest, I was shocked. do i really need it Was it really that bad? said the river.

I think it could be much worse, but I knew that was all part of the show. Yes?

Choriza and River, both sad to leave, but thankful for escaping at the same time (Photo=BBC)

Choriza explains that when RuPaul first said her name, she initially thought she had been chosen to stay, but thought there would be a double shantei.

But that was not intended.

Usually when RuPaul says your name first, that’s why it’s so weird that it means you’re staying. So she said my name first, and for a moment I said, “Yeah, yeah, I don’t know how I did it, but I did.” Then Rivers said. And I said, “Yeah, they were both staying,” she recalled.

Then I saw the same RuPauls face as when I saw the ad a week ago, and it was like, oh, maybe going home together. And we held hands and it was magical.

It was heartbreaking and heartbreaking for Choriza and Rivers to leave the stage together. Two fans described how comforting it was to see two loved ones leave and leave the show together as best friends.

At first, I thought that Choriza would be announced as a lip sync winner. (Photo = BBC)

River has revealed that she hasn’t heard from Amy about her Snatch Game impersonation, acknowledging that she doesn’t want reality stars to see her acting.

She explained that the version of Amy she wanted to portray was from an early season of Towie.

River has yet to hear what Amy Child thought about her Snatch Game (Photo: BBC)

Choriza said she had received a positive response from the Margaritas family, who posted the Snatch Game impersonation on the official Instagram pages of the deceased singers.

As for who the Queen is backing for a season 3 win, Choriza said she currently hopes Kitty will take the crown.

Now my choice is Kitty. I think Choriza ignored Kitty very much.

The remaining five queens will have more to read in the next episode. (Picture: BBC) More: BBC Three

What I keep saying is to realize that the perceptions of the queens in the Werk Room are very different. Whenever we had to choose a team, Kitty came first. I think she has what she really needs.

To add to Chorizas points, River pointed out that Kitty still lacks the RuPeter badge, despite having impressed judges and viewers with her talent.

RuPauls Drag Race UK airs next Thursday at 7pm on BBC Three and is available on BBC iPlayer.

