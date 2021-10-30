US bishops tweet their criticism of Pope Francis’ meeting with Biden





Several of the country’s most conservative Catholic bishops took to social media on October 29 to express their disapproval of Pope Francis’ meeting with President Joe Biden at the Vatican and most of their comments were before the president mentioned that the Pope told him to continue receiving Communion.

The prelates, some of them among the most persistent critics of the Pope, criticized the visit using a passive-aggressive approach on Twitter known as a sub-tweet indirectly referring to Francis by granting a private audience to a pro-choice Catholic politician who many conservatives believe should be turned down. Communion.

“I fear the Church has lost its prophetic voice. Where are the John the Baptist who will face the Herods of our time? tweeted Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, who on Oct. 27 also took to Twitter to urge Francis to challenge Biden “on this critical issue” of abortion.

Biden’s “continued support for abortion is an embarrassment to the Church and a scandal to the world,” Tobin wrote earlier.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, an arch-conservator who has been a constant and vocal critic of Francis since the pontiff removed him from his Vatican functions in 2014, asked his 39,000 Twitter followers to pray “for the Church in United States and in every nation, may she be faithful and clear in defending the holiness of the Holy Eucharist and safeguarding the souls of Catholic politicians who would seriously violate the moral law. “

Burke also tweeted a link to an essay he wrote on October 28, in which Burke argued that under the 1983 Code of Canon Law, Holy Communion should be denied to Catholic politicians who support the legalization of abortion.

“The testimony of the Catholic Church to the beauty and goodness of human life, from its first moment of existence, and the truth of its inviolability has been seriously compromised to the point that non-Catholics believe that the Church has changed or will change what is, in fact, an immutable teaching, ”Burke wrote.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas thanked Burke on Twitter for his “clear statement of Catholic teaching.” Strickland also asked his Twitter audience to pray “for the repentance of all who support the murder of the unborn child.” “*

“I implore everyone to offer prayers of repentance, reparation, and atonement for all blasphemies against Jesus Christ, especially the receipt of his body and blood without thinking about confessing mortal sin. desecration of his sacred body and blood is an abomination, “Strickland wrote in another tweet.

A few days ago, Strickland also tweeted with approval a link to a speech “The Passion of Christ” actor Jim Caviezel gave at a conference in Las Vegas centered on the debunked myth of Q-Anon, a right-wing plot revolving around false allegations. by anonymous people.

Conservative Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone tweeted a quote in his own words in an Oct. 29 article in The Atlantic devoted to Biden’s Catholic faith. Cordileone said that as the Democratic Party “moves more to the left”, “Biden moves with that”.

Cordileone also said that “abortion is the most important [issue] and we can see how [Biden has] more and more pro-abortion. “

The Twitter account of the Archbishop of Los Angeles, Jos Gomez, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, posted more than a dozen tweets early on October 29, several of them referring to the teachings of the Catholic Church on the problems of life.

“Abortion and euthanasia concern the most fundamental question of all human civilization: who can live and who does not and who decides on this question? Gomez tweeted.

As president of the National Bishops’ Conference, Gomez is overseeing a controversial initiative to draft a statement on “Eucharistic Coherence” from a committee he formed in response to Biden’s election last November.

Also on October 29, Bishop Michael Burbridge of Arlington, Virginia tweeted: “In these difficult times when the gospel and our fundamental beliefs are often rejected, pray for the grace to say with Saint Paul: ‘I say the truth in Christ. ‘”

Other Catholic and conservative figures have adopted a more openly critical posture. Lavern Spicer, a Republican candidate for Congress in Florida, tweeted a photo of Biden and Francis with the caption “Communism.”

Meanwhile, Tory EWTN presenter Raymond Arroyo, responding to reports that Francis had encouraged Biden to continue receiving Communion, expressed on Twitter: “The Pope is going against his own American bishops at this. subject (and canon law). Interesting to see how that plays out.

During their 75-minute meeting, according to the Vatican, the two world leaders discussed climate change, as well as the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the needs of migrants and refugees.

* Correction: This story has been updated to correct the first name of Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncronline.org/news/politics/us-bishops-tweet-their-criticism-pope-francis-meeting-biden The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos