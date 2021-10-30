‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ star dies





TEAR. Captain Mark Howard, who helmed the Ionian Princess during Season 1 of Under Deck Mediterranean, has passed away.

According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, on Wednesday, October 27, Captain Marks’ wife, Susan Howard, was the one who found his body after returning from a trip. The police report notes that there were droplets of blood on the floor which looked suspicious in nature next to Captain Marks’ body upstairs in the room above the garage. Bravo’s deceased personality had blood coming from the area on the right side of his face and had apparently died several days before.

Following the heartbreaking news, Tiffany Copeland, who worked with the late Bravo series captain, exclusively told us, just heard this morning, Friday, October 29. Season 1 Stew has learned of his passing. member Brian Kattenburg.

They were always close, Tiffany noted of the first officers’ bond with Captain Mark. She also tweeted the news writing, RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around.

Dave Quinn, author of Not All Diamonds and Ros, also confirmed the news, tweeting, Sad news, Bravo fans. Captain Mark Howard UNDER THE BRIDGE, the captain of season 1 of the MEDITERRANEAN passed away on Thursday. Let it rip. #BelowDeckMed.

Viewers were introduced to Captain Mark in 2016 when he was directing the cast of the spinoff series Below Deck. Before the series debut, Mark spoke about his experience working on Season 1 of Under Deck Mediterranean.

There is more experience involved here, he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2016. It is the pinnacle of charter yacht operation and the best of the best go to the Mediterranean. We had a few beginners, but we also had a lot of experience. It really made a big difference in what we were able to do and the service we were able to provide to charter clients.

According to the Michigan native, while there was a bit of push and incentive with his fellow cast members at the start, by the end, everyone got to that professional level and gave his heart to him. and gave all he could.

At the time, Captain Lee, who has starred in Under Deck since its debut in 2013, tweeted that Captain Mark was an outstanding sailor without a doubt.

Captain Sandy replaced Captain Mark before Season 2 and has been a part of the Bravo series ever since. The pilot has kept a low profile on social media after his short stint on TV.

Three years after their stint together on Under Deck Med, Hannah Ferrier revealed that she has kept in touch with her former boss.

Captain Mark and I send a message maybe once a year, just to touch the base, the former stew chef, 34, detailed in Daily Dish in August 2019. I like him very much.

While reflecting what it was like to work with Captain Mark versus his replacement, Hannah said she appreciated the leadership approach of previous Captains.

I don’t think I really know what he was doing when I was working with him, let alone three years later. He was like the opposite of [Captain Sandy], the Australian native, who was fired by Captain Sandy in Season 5, noted at the time. He sort of drove the boat and stayed in his cabin so it was lovely.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

