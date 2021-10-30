France: Britain should be punished for Brexit





Industry sources also claimed that Macron did not receive detailed information about plans to slow cross-channel trade.

In intensive negotiations, the UK agreed to grant permits for an additional four French vessels, bringing the total to 16 of 47 applications. Earlier this week, the commission agreed to withdraw 17 applications, citing “insufficient evidence” to prove status under a post-Brexit trade deal.

There is also Wrath of Paris in Jersey, which claims to have delivered less than half of the 216 permits requested.

France’s agriculture minister Julien de Normandy said there had been no progress in the talks and insisted Paris was right to threaten Britain with sanctions.

He said: “What is certain is that we must be firm. Even after nine months of talks the UK does not respect their signatures. When partners do not comply with their signatures, negotiations are still moving forward after such a long time. When this does not happen, it is perfectly normal for France to take retaliatory measures to move the situation around.”

So far, only Ireland has publicly supported the debate between President Macron and Prime Minister Johnson. European Minister Thomas Byrne said: “Fisheries should be allowed to continue in traditional waters. We support all efforts to address this issue quickly, ensure compliance and protect affected communities. “He said.

Meanwhile, the crew of a British trawler detained by French authorities have been advised to stay on board for their own safety as tensions continue on the fishing vessel.

