The Queen, Prince William and Kate provide royal support to the COP26 Climate Summit.





LONDON The British Royal Family does not usually make public announcements. Tradition and elegance, yes. Fiery statements, not so many.

But climate change has not only sparked an emotional public appeal in the royal family, it is an issue that unites the royal family ahead of COP26, the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prince Charles and Prince William are planning to lend their star power to the event. Queen Elizabeth II was originally scheduled to attend in person, but recently withdrew after being hospitalized and on medical advice to rest. Instead, she will deliver the recorded video address, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The conference has been seen as the last opportunity for world leaders to control climate change. Otherwise, temperatures will continue to rise well above the target previously set by the Paris climate agreement of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to further climate catastrophes, from fires and floods to the destruction of species, experts warn.

President Joe Biden will be one of 120 world leaders in a nearly two-week meeting with high-ranking cabinet officials and former President Barack Obama. Leaders hope this will lead to ambitious emission reduction targets and moves to protect vulnerable areas and communities.

From the Prince Williams Earthshot Prize, which aims to find technological or policy solutions to the impacts of climate change, to declaring that the royal family understands Prince Charles’ frustration We wrap up several weeks of events and interviews to support action. Young climate protesters.

Prior to the Earthshot Prize ceremony in London this month, William made headlines when he saw billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk criticize the pursuit of space tourism.

In an interview with the BBC, he told the BBC that we need the best brains and minds in the world dedicated to repairing our planet without looking for where to go next.

Prince William said earlier this month that it would be an absolute disaster if his son, Prince George, was talking about saving the planet in 30 years. Via Pool/Getty Images

But this royal focus on climate action goes beyond raising public awareness. According to Mike Goodman, a professor of geography at the University of Reading, UK, who studies celebrity and climate change, it also helps to raise the profile of the family.

They have a long history of being environmentally conscious. However, Goodman also mentioned William, second in line to the throne, as an opportunity to develop his own brand as we move into a new era and other royal families begin to take over the queen.

Williams’ passion for climate action follows his father’s and grandfather’s involvement in improving the planet. The Queen’s husband, who died in April, Prince Philip, was a long-time conservationist and served as president of the World Wildlife Fund. Charles has been promoting environmental issues long before it became daily news, and often expressed frustration over a lack of interest in his efforts.

The challenge is taking action in the field, something Ive has been trying to do for the past 40 years. He told the BBC in an interview that aired last week.

Celebrities may be in the spotlight on this issue, but there is a risk that sometimes the risks seem superficial and may not necessarily have a lasting impact as people move quickly to other celebrity issues.

Professor Allison Anderson

In that interview, Charles also made a common cause with young climate change activists. He said he understands the frustration that not enough is being done.

Charles said he eats meat or fish two days a week and doesn’t eat dairy on Mondays.

In addition to adding solar panels to the residence, the Prince turned Aston Martin cars into surplus British white wine and cheese-processed whey.

Despite their dedication to the matter, the royal family has been criticized for their extravagant lifestyle and greenhouse gas production.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan experienced this firsthand before stepping down from the royal family in 2020. In August 2019, a British tabloid denounced the couple, who had previously talked about the need for climate action, for taking a private jet to France.

The royal family, known to be keen on hunting, has been confronted with calls from British news outlets over the past few weeks to make parts of their large tracts of land back into the wild, including planting more trees and returning to caring ways. country. Royal Estates, the agency that manages the property, said in a statement that it has a long history of conservation and biodiversity and is always looking for ways to improve.

Protesters march at Buckingham Palace on October 9, urging the royal family to make a conservation effort known to revive the property. SOPA/LightRocket via Getty Images

Advertisements about their efforts to support the environment extend to the royal website. The royal website has pages dedicated to the royal family’s practical activities, including the use of hydroelectricity and organic agriculture.

The Royal Family is some of the many celebrities and public figures to weigh in on climate action, and actors Emma Watson and David Oyelowo appeared on the green carpet at the October 17th Williams Earthshot Prize ceremony.

But the extent to which celebrities are involved in the cause is debatable, according to Alison Anderson, a sociology professor at the University of Plymouth, who studies climate change and celebrity activity.

Celebrities may be in the spotlight on the matter, but sometimes the risk is that it looks superficial and may not necessarily have long-lasting effects, Anderson said.

The royal family isn’t the only one benefiting from their leadership on climate change. Their star power also helps to raise the UK’s awareness of this global issue after leaving the European Union.

Last Tuesday evening, the Queen welcomed former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and other international political and business leaders to Windsor Castle as part of the Global Investment Summit to highlight the UK’s role in green investment and clean technology.

Queen Elizabeth II of England attends a reception for international business and investment leaders at Windsor Castle outside London on October 19th. Pool / via Getty Images

However, this issue differs from the more traditionally political causes that the royal family generally endorses.

Young royals like William and his wife Kate are perhaps best known for their work on mental health, addiction and homelessness. In contrast, climate action requires more government support to bring about change and, according to experts, royal action is only a tiny fraction of what is needed for lasting change.

The UK Climate Change Commission estimates that low-carbon investments will need to reach around $68 billion per year to meet the government’s net zero goal. For example, the Earthshot Prize, backed by companies like Walmart and Unilever, awards $1.4 million worth of grants to five winners a year to help them develop and expand their ideas. According to Goodman, this is a relatively small amount compared to the large amount required to provide lasting change.

He’s doing the best he can,” Goodman said of William. “He’s using his profile and his position of power and money to bring people together and say the right thing. They are doing something here. That alone is not enough.

