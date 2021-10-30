Dana Zzyym receives first US passport with gender “X” markerExBulletin





Scott Simon chats with Dana Zzyym who says they are the first person to receive a passport with an “X” gender marker.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Americans who do not identify as male or female can now choose an X as a gender marker on their passports. It’s a victory for Dana Zzyym who has been in a legal battle with the State Department for the past six years to get a passport that didn’t require them to choose between M or F. They finally received their passports this week. . Dana Zzyym is also associate director of the Intersex Equality Campaign, and they are joining us now. Thank you very much for being with us.

DANA ZZYYM: Oh, thanks for inviting me. I appreciate that.

SIMON: How was it seeing the X on your passport?

ZZYYM: It was a great time. I gasped a bit when I first saw it. I must have taken a moment just to watch it. And it had taken so long to get it. I was still, like, just looking at him, just – like, there it is.

SIMON: Well, help us understand your story better. I guess you were raised as a boy but later identified as intersex.

ZZYYM: Yes, I was born intersex with ambiguous genitals. And I had several surgeries until I was 6, when the doctors and my parents were convinced that my gentalia looked quite masculine.

SIMON: Mmmhmm.

ZZYYM: But it failed when I was about 11 and a half and when it all came apart when I had a growth spurt. I had a lot of pain from then on. I had damage to my bladder and it hurt to go to the bathroom. I knew I had had operations.

SIMON: Yeah.

ZZYYM: I didn’t know why my parents never explained anything to me. The problems I had with the leakage problems and all that my parents punished me. So I kind of grew up and lived with it. I’m still living with the physical issues, the emotional issues, the mental health issues from that childhood, things that happened to me.

And then I started looking at these surgical scars online, and I came across the term intersex. And my therapist I was talking to convinced me to go see a urologist who confirmed I was intersex and told me what I looked like as a kid, baby. From that point on, I started researching the internet for intersex people. I started looking for books, all the books I could get and read as much as I could, trying to find community, trying to figure out what intersex meant to me, trying to find l acceptance in my own soul of who I really was.

SIMON: Well, given this extraordinary – I think we can rightly call it a trip that was yours, and then you get a passport with an X in it, did that seem to you to mean that had someone – that the US government had recognized you in a special human way for who you are?

ZZYYM: Yes. That’s right – legal recognition says that I am and we are human. And we are not erased. You know, because for centuries society has – it had intersex people – exists, which has led to a lot of isolation and suffering …

SIMON: Mmmhmm.

ZZYYM: … Social erasure and forced surgeries that have fundamentally erased who we are. You know, I’ve been there myself. And after years of pain, I felt mobilized (ph) to do something for my humanity. So I decided to force the government to recognize that we exist on the basis of sex was necessary, necessary to end suffering.

SIMON: Dana Zzyym, now that you have this American passport with an X in it to recognize and validate the human being that you are, do you have any trips planned?

ZZYYM: Well, I like to go fishing. I would like to go, for example, to Costa Rica, to go fishing or to Mexico to go fishing. Especially since I live in Colorado, it’s getting cold in here. So (laughs) …

SIMON: Yeah.

ZZYYM: It’s hot there (laughs). So that would be a fun thing to do.

SIMON: Dana Zzyym is the associate director of the Intersex Campaign for Equality. Have a good trip to you, Dana Zzyym.

ZZYYM: Well, thank you very much. I appreciate that.

