Covid cases in the United States fall to less than half of peak delta levels





A sign tells employees to return to work to test for COVID-19 at the World Bank in Washington on October 19, 2021.

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Covid cases in the United States have fallen to less than half of the pandemic’s most recent peak, a sign that the country could surpass the punitive wave caused by the delta variant this summer.

The United States has reported an average of 72,000 new cases per day over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, down 58% from the most recent high score of 172,500 cases average dailies on September 13. Immunization rates have also increased in recent months, although more slowly than when vaccines were first rolled out to nearly 58% of fully vaccinated Americans on Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Personally, I am optimistic that this could be one of the last major outbreaks, and the reason is that so many people have been vaccinated, and also because a lot of people have had Covid, said Dr Arturo Casadevall, chairman of molecular microbiology. and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. We now have a lot of immunity in the population.

Hospitalizations are also on the decline. About 51,600 Americans are currently hospitalized with Covid, according to a seven-day average of Department of Health and Human Services data, about half of the 103,000 Covid patients reported at the most recent high point in early September. And while the United States still reports 1,400 daily Covid deaths, that figure is down 33% from the last peak of nearly 2,100 daily deaths on September 22.

The number of cases has fallen in all parts of the United States, most notably in the south, where the delta wave hit the hardest during the summer.

Health experts still urge a country they recognize to be exhausted by the pandemic for caution. Rising infections in Europe, the possibility of a new variant and the approach of the holiday season are concerns despite the positive trends.

Warning signs in Europe

As the pandemic eases in the United States, global cases are on the rise again after two months of decline, World Health Organization officials said on Thursday. Infections in Europe are fueling the global increase, while the total number of cases continues to decline in all other regions of WHO member states, according to data from the organization.

Cases worldwide soared 4% in the week ending Sunday, with nearly 3 million new infections reported during that time. Europe alone accounted for nearly 57% of the total number of new cases, the WHO measured.

This is worrying for Americans because pandemic trends in the United States have often followed those overseas. The delta wave swept across Europe before settling in the United States this summer, for example.

Often what we see in Europe is sort of the harbinger of what we see in the United States. And so it worries me that cases are on the rise, said Dr. Barbara Taylor, assistant dean and associate professor of infectious diseases. at the University of Texas at San Antonio Health Sciences Center.

The population-adjusted number of cases in Europe, including the UK, recently exceeded that in the US, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data, and is up 14% from the previous week.

European countries are reporting a seven-day average of 275 new daily cases per million people, compared to 218 daily cases per million people in the United States as of October 28.

Threat of a new variant

Although the number of cases in the United States tends to decline, they are still high, and the continued transmission of the virus means that there are continued opportunities for the emergence of new variants.

The last potential threat or thing that worries us all is Covid’s ability to change and mutate, Taylor said. The emergence of a new variant could change everything about the pandemic over the next six months, she added.

WHO is monitoring four worrying Covid variants, a list reserved for mutations that are more contagious, more serious or more apt to escape vaccines and other treatments. Delta remains the most dominant variant in the world, and WHO researchers are tracking more than 30 subtypes of the strain, new mutations that haven’t changed enough to be considered individual variants.

The delta plus subline is currently gaining traction in the UK, and some scientists say it could be up to 15% more contagious than delta itself. With two new adaptations of the spike protein that allow the virus to enter the body, 93% of more sequenced delta cases are in the UK, reports the WHO.

Infectious disease experts told CNBC there was no immediate cause for alarm in the United States

In each case that you see, there is a finite probability that a new variant will occur. So as long as the fire is going on, it can happen, ”Casadevall said. “But if you get lower and lower numbers, the likelihood of that happening is much lower.

Dr Bruce Farber, head of infectious diseases at Northwell Health in New York City, agreed.

Can there be another variant spreading? Sure. Do I think it’s going to happen now? No, he said.

Dark clouds on the horizon

The upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays mean more Americans will soon see more of their loved ones and congregate indoors, where the virus spreads more easily. Covid cases and deaths in the United States reached pandemic peaks after the 2020 holiday season, with an average of more than 250,000 infections and 3,400 deaths per day in January 2021.

Americans are armed with vaccines this year. Still, the dark clouds on the horizon are obviously the holidays, Farber said.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky recently gave the green light for parents to take their kids out for Halloween this year, with some restrictions.

I wouldn’t be gathering in big outdoor settings and screaming like you see in those football games if you’re not vaccinated, she told Fox News on Sunday last weekend. But if you sprawl out doing your trick-or-treat, it should be very safe for your kids.

Walensky advised using prevention strategies such as getting vaccinated and spending time outdoors to make the holidays as safe as possible.

It is difficult to project the path of a virus that has always been unpredictable. But there is a consensus among experts that Covid is likely to transition to an endemic virus, which means it is not fully eradicated but is becoming more manageable and part of the respiratory viruses that the country and the world are dealing with. every year.

The way I see it is that Covid is here forever, and I was learning to live with it, Farber said. And we can live with it very well if we keep it at reasonably low levels and if we do it smartly.

