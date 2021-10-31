Grave of WWII veterans rediscovered and marked by US military in Djibouti





DJIBOUTI Nathan Reynold’s passion for replacing US Army veterans with broken or missing headstones took him to a cemetery little known to foreigners in the Horn of Africa.

Without Reynolds, a 40-year-old army veteran deployed to Camp Lemonnier with the Defense Logistics Agency, World War II veteran Arthur R. Lewis would likely still be buried in an unmarked grave covered with pieces of coral broken at the new European cemetery in Ville de Djibouti.

It’s definitely the toughest I’ve ever done, said Reynolds, a native of Ohio, of his work helping the Lewis family to have a Department of Veterans Affairs gravestone placed at Lewis’s grave. .

Lewis, originally from Massachusetts, had served as a radio in the Coast Guard in the 1920s and then on a Liberty Ship for several years with the Merchant Navy during World War II.

He was working aboard the SS Steel Vendor, a former personnel carrier that became a cargo ship after the war, when he died at sea in 1959 while transiting from a port in the Red Sea to the city of Djibouti. At the time, Djibouti was still known as French Somaliland.

The humble gravestone was all the family expected, said Chaplain James Parnell, an Army major who assisted Reynolds. But the deployed Americans did not stop there.

We were like, we have to do more than that, said Major Jay Cavaiola, of the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, who joined the effort in June.

On Thursday, American and foreign dignitaries and military personnel from several countries gathered under the scorching sun to render Lewis his long-awaited military honors.

The United States Ambassador, the Commander of the Two-Star Army of the United States-led Military Task Force in the region and the Navy Captain who oversees Camp Lemonnier, the only permanent United States base on the continent , chaired the event.

Among the guests were the Djiboutian Minister of Defense and senior army officers from that country as well as counterparts from France and Canada.

The Lewis family, who regretted not being able to attend the ceremony, were blown away by the honor rendered to their father, Parnell said.

It was an opportunity to recognize not only Lewis’ wartime life and service, but also the long-standing partnerships between the United States, its Djiboutian hosts and allies, said Major General William Zana. , commander of the combined joint task force. French, British, Australian and Canadian soldiers are also buried in the cemetery.

Reynolds called it coincidence that he was one of 5,000 soldiers, civilians and contractors deployed last year to Camp Lemonnier, a few miles from where Lewis was laid to rest.

A frequent contributor to Findagrave.com, Reynolds receives notifications through the websites application of grave photo requests.

This is how he learned that Lewis’s daughter, a Washington state resident, was looking for a photo of her father’s grave.

Shed uploaded a black-and-white photo of a flag-covered coffin taken before it was lowered into the grave. But despite scouring the cemetery, Reynolds couldn’t find the burial site.

He offered to send Lewis’s daughter information on how to ask the U.S. Embassy to place a marker. She told him she had been trying since 2011 to get U.S. officials to help her do just that, but continued to run into roadblocks, Reynolds told Stars and Stripes this week.

It actually hacked me, he said. I was like, no, no, no, this has to be done.

Staff Sgt. Rolland Cheng of the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion offered to help find and mark the grave.

He and Reynolds eventually recruited army chaplains and a French liaison officer.

They handed the project over to other Civil Affairs soldiers when they returned to the United States last spring.

The biggest challenge was driving around town and knocking on doors looking for the right people to help them, said Cavaiola, the 404th Civil Affairs Battalion major. The Americans met with the city’s mayor, the national coroner-mortician and a local bishop.

After locating the burial ground, they helped the family buy it in perpetuity, which is rare in Djibouti, Cavaiola said. Back in Ohio, Reynolds filed the petition with Veterans Affairs for the stone, approved by the family.

The VA was a little confused, Reynolds said. I don’t think they get a lot of requests for places like this.

Earlier this year, the Defense Logistics Agency warehouse at Camp Lemonnier received the 240-pound granite slab. Members of the Army’s 377th Engineer Vertical Construction Company installed it earlier this month.

Parnell, the chaplain, said it hadn’t been anyone’s mission but rather something they did out of a sense of duty.

One more thing remained after the ceremony on Thursday: bringing the carefully folded American flag and other memorabilia to the United States to be handed over to the Lewis family.

Parnell said he would personally make the 8,000 mile trip if necessary.

