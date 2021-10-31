UK could trigger EU dispute mechanism over fisheries





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained that France’s threat to fisheries was “completely unjustified”, offering European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the option to trigger the Brexit dispute tool for the first time.

von der Leyen said on Twitter that the European Commission was “focused on finding a solution” to the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, both in Brussels and fisheries linked to it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the G20 summit in Rome that he had “recently expressed concerns about the French government’s issue of fishing licenses.”

5/ “The Prime Minister has also expressed concern over recent comments by the French government on the issue of fishing licenses. The Prime Minister said the French threat is not entirely justified and appears to be incompatible with the UK-EU TCA or TCA. Wider international law .

Meeting with @BorisJohnson in the margins of #G20.

We talked about #COP26, the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol and negotiations on fishing vessel licenses. @EU_Commission is heavily involved in finding solutions.

“The French threat is completely unjustified and appears to be incompatible with the agreement regulating Britain’s exit from the European Union,” Johnson said.

France resents Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey for not issuing some French boat licenses to fish in their waters after Brexit.

France has warned that if the license is not granted, it will ban British ships from unloading catch in French ports starting next week and impose inspections on all goods brought into France from the UK.

Earlier, Prime Minister Johnson said the deal did not preclude initiating an as yet untested dispute resolution process, which is permitted under the terms of the divorce between the UK and the European Union.

“Of course not, I’m not ruling out that”, Johnson told Sky News in Rome after warning that Britain could put new tests on all EU fishing vessels on Friday.

But Johnson also stressed his close personal ties with French President Emmanuel Macron, and their gestures at the G20 hinted at a friendly relationship.

During a meeting with US and German leaders and aides on Iran, Prime Minister Johnson and President Macron patted their backs.

When he arrived to take a “family photo” of the leaders at the start of the summit, Johnson mocked Macron, but they didn’t seem to be talking to each other.

A brief tete-a-tete is due at some point in the weekend.

“I think everyone wants cooperation between our European allies and Emmanuel Macron,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Macron said Britain’s “credibility” was at stake in the debate, accusing London of ignoring the Brexit deal reached after years of hard negotiations.

“If you spend a few years negotiating a treaty and then, after a few months, do the opposite of what you decided in terms of what’s best for you, that’s not a big sign of your credibility,” he told the Financial Times.

“If there is a (France) treaty violation or if we think there is a treaty violation, we will do what is necessary to protect the interests of the UK,” Johnson said in an interview with Sky.

But in preparation for COP26, he stressed that the fishing dispute is “frankly a very small beer compared to the threat to humanity we are facing.”

Meanwhile, Brexit Secretary David Frost said in a letter from the French prime minister to the European Union that he had to prove that “leaving the EU is more damaging than staying in it” is “very problematic.” enemy,” he said.

“I hope this opinion does not spread more widely throughout the EU,” Frost tweeted.

“Seeing it expressed in this way is clearly very troubling and very problematic in the current situation as we are trying to address many very sensitive issues, including the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Frost said Britain was “actively considering initiating a dispute resolution process” over France’s violations of the Brexit trade treaty.

“We will continue to have a constructive dialogue to resolve any differences between us,” he said.

