Bamfords seeks a solid foothold in the UK green economy through hydrogen trading.





The family behind JCB, the UK’s iconic yellow excavator manufacturer, has agreed to import millions of tonnes of green hydrogen into the UK by the end of the decade in Bamfords’ recent effort to gain a foothold in all aspects of UK hydrogen. economy.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed before the start of COP26, Bamfords will receive 10% of the 15 million tonnes of pollution-free fuel that Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest and his mining group Fortescue Metals Group aim to produce by 2030.

suggestion

The supply can be used to power trucks, buses and industrial machinery and can fill about 100,000 trucks per day. In 2030, importing that amount of green hydrogen will cost about $7.5 billion.

The global hydrogen market is around 70 million tonnes per year, but most of it is ‘grey’ hydrogen produced using natural gas without emission capture. ‘Green’ hydrogen uses renewable energy to electrolyze water.

“No official contract has been signed yet, but the first deliveries of the green hydrogen are expected in 2024,” said JCB heir Jo Bamford.

The contract is the latest in Bamford’s strategy to build a UK hydrogen business empire across the supply chain for the production, distribution and use of clean fuels.

Led by Sir Anthony Bamford, JCB has developed a hydrogen-powered combustion engine to power construction machinery. His son Cho, running Ryze, a hydrogen fueling company, and Wrightbus, one of the UK’s three largest bus manufacturers, launched a hydrogen investment fund last month. The family also owns a stake in ITM Power, a Sheffield-based manufacturer of electrolyzer machinery.

“China has been doing a pretty good job in the field of batteries,” Joe Bamford said in an interview. “The way they did it was to bring the entire supply chain into the economy while increasing volumes, subsidizing governments and lowering costs.”

The UK government aims to produce 5 GW of low-carbon domestic hydrogen by 2030, most of which is ‘blue’ hydrogen produced using natural gas with carbon capture capabilities. Forrest said 1.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen would require 15 GW of production capacity in regions like Australia, Africa and Latin America where solar energy could be harnessed.

“When the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining, we need support from all over the world,” Bamford said.

The MOU also underscores Bamfords’ ambition to export hydrogen-related equipment and fuels to Europe as both parties plan to evaluate an extended sales agreement to provide green hydrogen to the European market.

But experts say there are significant challenges to overcome, including the massive amount of electricity needed to produce clean hydrogen, before Forrest’s vision for large-scale production can be realized.

“You can trust this contract to provide green hydrogen. We will meet over the weekend to formalize this,” Forrest said. “I understand that the MOU has a reputation, but it can be trusted between two successful families.”

However, Bamford added that “there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed before a contract can be reached,” including how to ship and how much Fortescue will bring before 2030, he added, but added that these issues are surmountable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a9c56e44-9dca-4a26-8296-424558cf4388 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos