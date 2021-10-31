US, EU agree to end Trump-era dispute





US President Joe Biden, right, chats with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

ROME The United States and the European Union on Saturday announced an appeasement of a trade dispute that began under the Trump administration.

The previous US administration imposed a 25% tariff on European steel and another 10% tariff on aluminum in June 2018 for national security reasons.

The EU vehemently challenged this decision early on and after several failed attempts to reach a deal with the Trump administration, the bloc took the case to the World Trade Organization and imposed retaliatory measures on up to 6.4 billion euros ($ 7.78 billion) in US exports. . Products targeted by the EU included Bourbon whiskey, peanut butter and orange juice.

Of that amount, the EU initially targeted 2.8 billion euros in US exports and said it would apply the remaining 3.6 billion euros three years later or after a positive result to the ‘WTO. This second bracket of tariffs was suspended earlier this year as a sign of good faith to the Biden administration.

“We have agreed to put our steel and aluminum trade dispute on hold and to launch cooperation on a global agreement on sustainable steel and aluminum,” EU trade chief Valdis said on Saturday. Dombrovskis on Twitter.

President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce details of the deal on Sunday in Rome, Italy, where they are participating in a G-20 meeting.

The latest transatlantic announcement comes at a critical time for their relationship.

European allies have expressed some concern over President Biden’s foreign policy, following the difficult withdrawal from Afghanistan this summer, the controversial nuclear submarine deal with Australia and the lack of developments to settle the differences commercial.

