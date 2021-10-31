UK closes 100,000 Covid cases per day after official figures ‘big underestimate’





Professor Tim Spector said the government’s COVID-19 figure was “greatly underestimated,” and predicted that the number of COVID-19 infections could reach 100,000 a day “faster than expected.”

Coronavirus headlines for October 30: 1 in 40 infected with Covid-19

Data suggests that daily Covid cases in the UK may have reached nearly 100,000, double the official figure.

The Zoe Covid Study recorded an average of 92,953 daily infections over five days, compared to 44,702 new cases announced by the government on Friday.

The Zoe figure is based on PCR and lateral flow testing, with a 14% increase in the number of cases for 81,823 new infections recorded the previous week.

Data shows that 1 in 56 people in the UK currently have symptoms of COVID-19.

Professor Tim Spector, chief scientist at Zoe Research, said the app stats are consistently higher than the official figures because they include self-reported lateral flow tests.

After Health Minister Sajid Javid warned that the number of COVID-19 infections could reach 100,000 a day, he warned that restrictions could be reintroduced this winter.

Professor Tim Spector said the government figure was a ‘big understatement’.

Professor Spector said: “The Joy data shows that the UK could reach 100,000 new cases sooner than expected without any signs of Plan B or Plan C.

Government raw figures report only on classic symptomatic PCR tests that miss about 40% of cases.

Obvious government figures are greatly underestimated, and there is no room for complacency at the highest rates in Western Europe.

Daily Covid cases in the UK have reached nearly 100,000, according to data from the Zoe Covid study

video:

Alex Lentati/LNP)

It’s time to tackle the problem on our own to address the exacerbated situation with the UK government delaying any decision while hospitals are full.

Public action worked in previous steps to lower rates prior to lockdown.

According to Zoe data, those under the age of 18 had the highest rates, but infections are increasing across all age groups.

According to the app, there has been a particularly spike in infections in the south-west of England.

App figures are based on reports from around 750,000 contributors and the number of people who have tested positive for Covid.

Professor Spector said the data shows that antivirus protection is weakening and he has urged those who deserve the booster jab to accept the offer.

He also encouraged people to wear masks on public transport and in crowded places.

It comes after reports that a family ban could return, urging Brits to get tested for COVID-19 before Christmas gatherings with family and friends.

Cabinet officials are said to be discussing proposals for a crackdown on social activities that could become part of Plan C if the virus is not controlled by Christmas.

“It’s not being actively considered,” Health Minister Edward Argar said.

As part of its efforts to combat the coronavirus this winter, the government has compiled a list of “Plan B” emergency measures that include a return to mandatory face masks, telecommuting and a vaccine passport.

But despite the growing number of cases, Zavid resisted calls to implement these measures.

UK Covid deaths rose 12.6% over the week as more than 43,000 cases were recorded.

