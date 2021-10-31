Art Therapy: How Britain’s COVID Memorial Wall Brings Consolation





LONDON — It can take anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes to walk through the wall at the Heart Festival in the UK to honor those who have died from COVID-19. And the friends layered pink and red hearts.

Walking along the 8-foot-tall Portland stone wall on the south side of the River Thames, just opposite the Houses of Parliament, is a depressing experience, especially for those who have lost someone and for those who think the British government could have done more. To prevent the huge number of deaths in the UK during the pandemic.

As the global death toll approaches 5 million, the UK officially recorded around 140,000 coronavirus-related deaths, the second highest in Europe after Russia. The actual number is estimated to be around 160,000 or more, as few tests were conducted in the early days of the pandemic in the UK in the spring of 2020.

The National COVID Memorial Wall, a half-kilometre stretch of the Albert Embankment, is dedicated to those who have died, and each life is represented by carefully drawn hearts that volunteers refresh each week with long-lasting stone paint. do.

There are also some weird cakes and a cup of coffee.

For volunteers, this is a kind of art therapy meditation.

Fran Hall, spokesperson for the families of the COVID-19 survivors for justice who lost Steve Mead, who lost her husband for three weeks, believes it has fully accomplished its original intention to remind people of the scale of our loss. September 2020, the day before his 66th birthday.

Hall treks weekly with several others to keep the heart from fading from sweet reds to pinks and to add the inscriptions of bereaved families who cannot travel to the walls.

Hall said. As you walk down the street, you’ll see thousands of names, so the heart is personalized. They are all special.

The memorial was established by the survivors of COVID-19 for Justice and the campaign group Led by Donkeys to provide a visual representation of the scale of Britain’s losses during the pandemic. Surprisingly, it took less than two weeks for an army of volunteers to draw the 150,000 or so hearts.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently told his family, including Hall himself, that the wall is a good candidate for a permanent memorial, but the government has yet to give it official status.

“This memorial means a lot to the bereaved family because many people couldn’t say their final goodbyes,” said Amanda Herring, who lost her younger brother Mark Herring, 54, just before the UK was first shut down in March 2020.

“It should be a permanent monument for loved ones and it means a lot to me. So help the bereaved family who are now friends, refresh your mind and add a new inscription … It’s so heartbreaking in some ways.” she added.

The survivors of COVID-19 for Justice, which have nearly 4,000 members, have called for a public investigation into how governments are handling the pandemic so they can learn lessons to limit future virus-related deaths.

It criticized Johnson and his Conservative government for mismanaging during the pandemic, including delayed closures, lack of protective equipment for health workers, and a combination of travel policies that were too loose during the pandemic, resulting in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths. A parliamentary report has already declared the coronavirus pandemic “one of the most significant public health failures the UK has experienced”.

After avoiding calls for months, Johnson confirmed that a public investigation with legal authority will begin hearing evidence next year, and that the bereaved family will play a role. But the bereaved family thinks it’s too late and they are watching with horror the rising level of infection in the UK, many times higher than in countries like France and Germany. Although the release of a vaccine has clearly limited the number of people who die from COVID after infection, the UK still has another thousand households a week recording around 150 virus-related deaths a day.

Sioux Vosper said, “If nobody listens to us and we tell our story, other people will care more. When people hear our stories, they will think again about riding a crowded train or not wearing a mask.” , lost their 80-year-old father, John David Leigh, in April 2020.

It’s a 9 minute walk from one end to the other and everyone who comes here. They can’t help thinking that all the numbers they see on television are just numbers. Come here and don’t be shy to beat your heart. That’s it,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/art-therapy-uks-covid-memorial-wall-brought-comfort-80871281 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos