US, European allies warn of provocative Iran nuclear measures





ROME (AP) President Joe Biden on Saturday said nuclear talks with Iran would resume as he and European leaders warned Tehran that the accelerated and provocative nuclear measures it has taken will jeopardize its return to the country. compliance under a 2015 nuclear agreement.

Biden and the leaders of Germany, France and Britain have met as Iran continues to enrich uranium to near military grade levels. The leaders are trying to revive the 2015 agreement and restore the Iranian program to where it was in the pact, which held the Islamic republic at least a year away from the possibility of deploying a nuclear weapon.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, Biden, Germans Angela Merkel, Frances Emmanuel Macron and Britons Boris Johnson expressed their determination to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

Leaders shared our grave and growing concern that Iran has stepped up the pace of provocative nuclear measures after halting negotiations on a return to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). .

They also warned that Iranian nuclear developments and restrictions on international monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency would jeopardize the possibility of a return to the deal.

As leaders posed for photos ahead of the closed-door talks, Biden was asked when he would like stalled negotiations with Iran to resume.

They are expected to resume, he said, in what appeared to be the first public confirmation by the United States of a resumption of negotiations.

Iran has yet to commit to a date to resume nuclear talks in Vienna, but has indicated it will do so next week with a goal of resuming negotiations in late November. The United States and others have expressed skepticism about Iranian intentions.

The UN atomic watchdog has said Iran is increasingly violating the nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from. The United States indirectly participated in talks aimed at bringing Washington and Tehran into compliance. These talks in Vienna have been on hiatus since June, when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took power.

Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union are still part of the deal.

We call on President Raisi to seize this opportunity and resume a good faith effort to conclude our negotiations as a matter of urgency, the leaders said in their statement. This is the only sure way to avoid a dangerous escalation, which is not in the interest of any country.

The four leaders met in Rome on Saturday for the Group of 20 summit, the first stop on Bidens’ five-day overseas trip. He also attends a United Nations climate conference in Scotland.

Biden was greeted at the summit site by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and joined his counterparts for the usual family photo before heading to the opening plenary on the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

Saturday’s meeting came days after Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, tweeted that Iran had agreed to resume negotiations by the end of November. Bagheri said a date for resuming talks will be announced shortly.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that the United States is still trying to determine whether Iran is seriously considering resuming negotiations.

We’ve heard some positive signals, but I think we have to wait and see when and if they actually show up at the negotiating table, he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday as Biden s ‘flew to Rome.

Sullivan said the leaders will send clear messages to Iran that the negotiating window is not unlimited.

We are of course withholding all other options to be able to deal with this program if necessary, he said.

Saturday’s meeting came after US officials accused Iran of a drone attack on a remote US outpost in Syria. Officials said Monday that the United States believed Iran had funded and encouraged the attack, but the drones had not been launched from Iran.

No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

In retaliation, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Friday against two senior members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and two affiliates for supplying deadly drones and related materiel to insurgent groups in Iraq, in. Lebanon, Yemen and Ethiopia.

At the summit, Biden pushed for progress towards his goal of establishing a 15% global minimum corporate tax, the White House said, even as his national efforts to raise the corporate rate to that figure were stalled. in Washington.

He was also due to discuss measures to alleviate the global energy supply crisis that has fueled price hikes, jeopardizing the global economic recovery. Biden was planning to hold an event on strengthening supply chains around the world on Sunday as factories and ports struggled to deliver goods due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wabi.tv/2021/10/30/biden-europeans-take-up-iran-nuclear-program-rome-talks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos